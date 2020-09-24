Global Chewing Gum Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chewing Gum Market market.

The global chewing gum market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Chewing Gum Market: Overview

Chewing gum consist of gummy materials as well as flavored, sweetened, and chicle. Many of the chewing gums are designed in such as way it is inflated into the mouth and this type is called as bubble gum. This bubble gums are available in various flavors such as cinnamon, blue raspberry, banana, watermelon, cherry, strawberry, lemon, peppermint and many others. Chewing gums are cohesive substance that cannot be digested and is insoluble in water. Earlier these chewing gums were made by using tree fluids or juices such as latex sap of the sapodilla tree. Now a day they are made by using different flavors, sweeteners, gum base, colors, softeners, and many more ingredients. There are some types of functional chewing gums including nicotine gums, oral health gums, weight management gums, and lifestyle gums.

Global Chewing Gum Market: Dynamics

Increasing purchasing power and rising preference of consumers towards products which offer dental benefits is expected to drives the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies in order to get interest of young generation and focuses on launches of new flavors, shapes, sizes of chewing gums with attractive packaging, and is among the other factors expected to drive demand of the chewing gum. Furthermore, functional chewing gums have extra health assistances and ingredients that added in to it have additional functions instead of traditional fresh-breathing function are among the another factors expected drive the growth of the target market over the fore coming years. However, fluctuation in pricing strategy, lack of regulations, and side effects of consuming chewing gum in an excessive amount is factors that hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Major trends observed in the global chewing gum market is rapid consumption of these chewing gum as due to rising number of young population especially in developing countries. As there is a significant shift from the regular product groups to the sugar-free products, this has enabled the makers for catering the changing needs of the consumers.

Global Chewing Gum Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segment, the pallet type segment is dominating due to increasing number of young population. Among the distribution channel segment the convenience stores are dominating over the forecast period.

Global Chewing Gum Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America is accounted for the major market share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is primarily attributed to increasing number of innovations by manufactures by introducing a variety of flavors, with various shapes and size in gum is attracting more consumers in countries in this region. Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth in the near future due to growing young population are factor expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Chewing Gum Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Pallet type

Stick/tab type

Centre-filled type

Cut and wrap type

Ball type

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Departmental stores

Online

