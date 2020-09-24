Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Residential Solar Energy Storage Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Residential Solar Energy Storage Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global residential solar energy storage market report has been segmented as per product type, application, and region.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market: Overview

Residential solar energy storage mainly used for home energy storage, Li-ion battery and Lead-acid battery are the major types of residential solar energy storage system. owing to, the efficiency and decline in the costs. collective house and detached house are the applications in residential solar energy storage market.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness about solar energy storage such as, it reduces the electricity bills, no noise pollution, gives better energy security are primary factors driving revenue growth of the residential solar energy storage market across the globe. Growing demand for renewable energy source in green house construction and low maintenance costs of solar systems are key factors expected to drive growth of the global residential solar energy storage market over the forecast period.

Solar energy is a pollution free energy source and causes no greenhouse gases emission resulted into rapid adoption of solar as a source of energy. Increasing research and development activities to innovate technologically advanced solar panels and batteries to store extra power is anticipated to propel growth of the global market.

However, residential solar energy storage system has high initial installation cost and also need more space for installation, which may hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Also, during rainy and winter seasons the solar systems generate less energy as compared to summer, which may also hinder growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, the Li-ion battery is expected to account for highest growth in the global residential solar energy storage market, owing to highest energy density of a battery cell.

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into collective house and detached house. The collective house segment contributes major share in the global market and anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to rapidly growing renewable energy integration and energy storage activities in countries in the region. The increasing government initiatives for adoption of renewable energy sources and budgetary allocation in developing countries such as China and India is also driving growth of target market in the region.

Market in Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to register a significant growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to high solar irradiance, electricity prices, decreasing feed-in-tariffs, and decline in battery prices in countries in the region.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Li-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Segmentation by Application:

Collective House

Detached House

