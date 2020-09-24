Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Slider Zipper Pouch Market market.

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global slider zipper pouch market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, material type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Overview

Slider zipper pouch is easy to use, highly reliable to open and close multiple times. These zipper pouches are used for various packaging such as dry fruits, pet food, coffee, spices, snacks, frozen products, washing powders, etc. Slider zipper pouch are used to store goods and items along with retaining its freshness without any secondary packaging.

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for slider zipper pouches owing to its various features such as reliability to open and close multiple times, preventing leakage and retaining items to be fresh, increasing shelf life of the product, is a factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing adoption of slider zipper pouches owing to lightweight and small carbon footprint as compared to other packaging formats is another major factor projected to fuel growth of the target market to a certain extent. Additionally, rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing spending power of individuals and high consumption of ready-to-eat food & beverages, are among some other factors estimated to propel growth of the slider zipper pouch market.

However, stringent regulations and statutes pertaining to environmental concerns owing to use and disposal of plastics is a factor which may hamper growth of the global slider zipper pouch market.

Increasing focus on development of bio-based zipper pouches and cost-effective products are among some other factors anticipated to create revenue opportunities for the manufacturers, and is expected to augment growth of the potential market.

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the quad seal pouch segment is expected to register significant revenue share in the target market. Among the material type segments, the plastic segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the target market, owing to its properties such as transparent, rigidity, lightweight and others. Among the end-use industry segments, the food segment is projected to grow at a rapid growth rate in the next coming years.

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global slider zipper pouch market, currently. This dominance can be attributed to growing population, coupled with rising disposable income in countries such as China and India in the region. In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest growth rate in the target market in the next 10 years, owing to increasing use of these pouches in various applications, coupled with growing food and beverages, cosmetics & personal care, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and other end-use industries in the region. The slider zipper pouch market in North America is expected to register significant growth rate in the slider zipper pouch market in the years to come, followed by the Europe market.

Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on The Basis of Product Type:

Quad Seal Pouch

3-Side Seal Pouch

Pinch Bottom Pouch

Stand Up Pouch

Flat Bottom Pouch

Segmentation on the Basis of Capacity:

Up to 1.5 oz

5 oz to 3 oz

3 to 7.5 oz

5 to 15 oz

15 to 30 oz

Above 30 oz

Segmentation on the Basis of Material Type:

Plastic

Aluminium

Paper

Segmentation on the Basis of End-use Industry:

Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal care

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others (Chemicals, Consumer Products, Industrial, etc.)

