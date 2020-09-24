Global Video Streaming Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Video Streaming Market market.
Global Video Streaming Market: Overview
Video streaming is one-way transmission of visual content in compressed form through the internet. This content is retrieved and displayed or played as per users convenience and time, without downloading.
Global Video Streaming Market: Dynamics
Increasing use of online video coupled with rising demand for on-demand video among individuals is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for high speed internet connectivity among users is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.
Moreover, increasing adoption of smart phones along with high speed internet technologies such as 3G, 4G and LTE, resulting into increasing proliferation of on demand content services. These service provides access to any form of visual content services such as live events, advertisements, and social networking such as Skype, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts, and Apple Facetime. Ease of access and convenience of these services are expected to boost growth of the target market over the over the forecast period.
Furthermore, increasing preference towards visual content by various industries for corporate training, video conferences, live webcasts, and product information assist in order to enhance business productivity, team collaboration, maintain information, and to reduce travel time and expenses for meetings. This factor is expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.
Ongoing trend observed in the target market is rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions in order to increase reach of video content across various countries in North America and Asia Pacific. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period and support growth of the target market.
Technological advancements and increasing investment by manufacturers for research and development activities are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.
Global Video Streaming Market: Segment Analysis
Among the solution segments, the over the top segment is expected to register highest CAGR over forecast period, owing to technological advancement in enterprise video technology such as superior video codec, web based real-time communication, captioning, indexing, and transcoding and aggregation.
Among the deployment segments, the cloud-based segment is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period.
Global Video Streaming Market: Regional Analysis
The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period, owing to technical advancements, rising adoption of mobiles and tablets, and growing cloud-based services across various countries in this region.
The market in Europe is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period, owing to convenience of watching and increasing demand for original content across various industries in the region.
The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements, popularity of online streaming, and increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across various countries in the region.
Global Video Streaming Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by solution:
Over the top content
IP television
PAY TV
Segmentation by platform:
Gaming Console
Phablets
Laptops & desktops
Smart TVs
Segmentation by service:
Managed Services
Service & Support
Consulting services
Segmentation by deployment:
On premises
Cloud
Segmentation by streaming:
Live streaming
Video on demand (VOD)
Segmentation by application:
Real time entertainment
Gaming
Web browsing & advertising
Social networking
E-learning
