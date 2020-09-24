Global Transformer Core Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Transformer Core Market market.

Global Transformer Core Market: Overview

Transformer core is one of the basic material involved in the manufacturing of transformers and power transmission system for insulation, heat dispersion, and reduction of electricity losses. It comprises primary, secondary, or tertiary metallic windings which used in different grades, and are deployed in transformers in accordance with type of transformer and capacity.

Global Transformer Core Market: Dynamics

The global transformer core market is expected to witness significant market growth due to rising government investments in renewable energy sources, increasing investments in expansion of electric infrastructure, along with expansion of grid networks. Furthermore, increasing demand for transformer core in the power industry is anticipated to boost growth of target market. In addition, rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are some of the factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing need for electricity generation and increasing infrastructural development activities especially in the emerging countries such as Indonesia, China, and India are some key factors expected to create potential opportunities for the global transformer core market. However, fluctuating raw material prices and changing regulatory environment for manufacturers are among the major factors expected to restrain growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

Global Transformer Core Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the power transformer segment is projected to hold major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period.

On the basis of design, the closed-core segment is expected to account substantial market share in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Transformer Core Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold highest market share in terms of revenue in the global market. Rise in infrastructural and industrial development activities, especially in China and India is a factor anticipated to drive growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. Increasing electricity demand coupled with transmission and expansion of power projects in countries is estimated to account for major revenue share in the target market. The North America transformer core market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth in the target market, owing to growing infrastructure development activities, coupled with integration of renewable energy sources in the region. Whereas, rising need for integration of renewable sources of energy for electricity generation, government investment in renewable power projects, along with infrastructural development in middle east & Africa is expected to pose opportunities for the players in the global transformer core market.

According document published by World Bank, power consumption in Latin America is anticipated to increase 2010 to 2030, and is expected to obtain an investment of approximately US$430 Bn to cater to the growing electricity demand.

Global Transformer Core Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Power Transformer

Distribution Transformer

Others (Auto Transformers and Isolation Transformers)

Segmentation on the Basis of Design:

Closed-core (L-L Lamination and U-I Lamination)

Shell-core (E-I Lamination and E-E Lamination)

