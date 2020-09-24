Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Slip Coatings Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-Slip Coatings Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global anti-slip coatings market report has been segmented on the basis of type, resin, end-use industries, and region.

Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Introduction

Anti-slip coatings help to avoid accidents caused at high slippery areas including bathroom or kitchen floor where there are huge chances of spills. Anti-slip coatings are applied on decks, rails, floors, steps, and ramp. These coatings are wear resistant and resists acids, detergents, oils, and others. These coatings can be directly utilized without need for any type of previous mixing. Anti-slip coatings applied on floor not only to keep accidental slipping at bay but also to maintains shine and luster of existing surface for longer time and are glossy and available in multiple colors. Injuries due to slips or falls are major reason for deaths and accidents, particularly in the manufacturing sites. These coatings are considered as most cost effective solution. Anti-slip coatings contain additives including sand, aluminum oxide, or carborundum. In addition, good quality coatings are resistant to scratches and layer of anti-slip coatings does not diminished easily on regular washing and cleaning.

Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for anti-slip coatings in end-use industry including building and construction which includes commercial building, residential building, and industrial building a factor estimated to drive the global anti-slip coatings market growth. Rising demand of anti-slip coatings from marine industry is another factor expected to drive the global anti-slip coatings market growth.

Increasing adoption of anti-slip coating products improve shine and luster and rising demand from coating industry owing to its superior properties are additional factors expected to drive the target market growth. In addition, safety regulations to reduce or avoid accidents caused because of slipping is additional factor expected to boost the global market growth.

However, availability of low cost alternatives is a major factor expected to limit the global anti-slip coatings market growth.

Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the water-based segment is estimated to register major revenue share in the global anti-slip coatings market. In addition, revenue of the water-based segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR.

Among the resin segments, the epoxy resin segment is estimated to register major revenue share in the global anti-slip coatings market. Epoxy resins are widely utilized as performance and protective coatings owing to its strong properties including flexibility, good adhesion, solvent resistance, tear and wear strength, and hardness. Epoxy resins are majorly preferred in industrial flooring as they offer strong and hard surface to walk. In addition, revenue of the epoxy resin segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR.

Among the end-use industries segments, the building and construction segment is anticipated to register moderate revenue share in the global anti-slip coatings market.

Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to account for major revenue share in the global anti-slip coatings market. Asia Pacific anti-slip coatings market is projected to register fastest revenue growth, owing to high growth in building and construction and marine industries in countries in this region.

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Segmentation by Resin:

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Polyaspartic & Acrylic

Segmentation by End-use Industries:

Building and Construction

Industrial Building

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Marine Deck

