Global Dried Apricots Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global dried apricots market report has been segmented on the basis of nature, form, distribution channel, and region.

Global Dried Apricots Market: Overview

Dried apricots are dried form of apricot fruit, which are dried using specialized driers and further dehydrated. Dried fruits provide more nutrition that are essential for healthy body and helps to fight many diseases. The dried apricots are rich source of vitamin A, C, K and B complex and organic acids such as malic acid and citric acid. In addition, dried apricots are the source of potassium and carotenoids (vitamin A) as contain high fiber and are used to relieve constipation. The dried apricots have long shelf-life, and are convenient to transport.

Global Dried Apricots Market: Dynamics

Rising health awareness, growing vegan population, and increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle are the major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing demand for food products in order to fulfill the requirement of nutrients, rising disposable income, are among some other factors expected to fuel growth of the global dried apricots market in the next coming years. Doctors prefer to consume dried apricots as it helps in prevention of many diseases which is another factor projected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing preference to natural flavors in many food companies, coupled with growing adoption of dried apricots in food products such as snacks and bakery foodstuffs for topping are other factors expected to propel growth of the global market in years to come.

However, over consumption of dried apricots with added sugar can increase the risk of obesity and diabetes and high price of dried apricots are among some of the factors expected to hamper growth of the global dried apricots market.

Global Dried Apricots Market: Segment Analysis

Among the nature segments, the organic segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the target market. This is primarily due to increasing consumer inclination towards plant based or natural food product in emerging economies across the globe.

Among the form segments, the whole dried segment is expected to register for moderate revenue growth in the target market.

Among the distribution channel segments, the store based retailing segment is expected to account comparatively maximum revenue share contribution to the target market, owing to offer one-stop experience to customers.

Global Dried Apricots Market: Regional Analysis

Thee market in North America is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue and maintain dominance in the global market over the forecast period. This can primarily be due to rising health consciousness and increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle among individuals in Canada and US in the region. The market in Europe is projected to account for second-highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market due to growing health consciousness and increasing consumption of dried apricots in bakery products in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest growth rate, owing to growing popularity of nutritional food product in countries such as India and China in the next 10 years.

Global Dried Apricots Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by form:

Powdered

Whole Dried

Diced/ Granular

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Store Based Retailing

Online Retailing

Traditional Grocery Retailers

