Global Food Encapsulation Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Food Encapsulation Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global food encapsulation market report has been segmented on the basis of shell material, technology, core phase, and region.

Global Food Encapsulation Market: Overview

Food encapsulation is a process used to stabilize food ingredients to allow accurate and precise measurement of desired nutrient. It increases the shelf-life of product, minimizes unpleasant odor and taste associated with certain nutrients. Food encapsulation is widely used in various applications such as beverages, functional foods, convenience foods, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, meat, poultry, and seafood.

Global Food Encapsulation Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for functional foods owing to growing awareness for preservation of active agents, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global food encapsulation market. Additionally, growing demand for packaged food and increasing consumption of convenience foods across the globe is another factor expected to drive the growth of target market. Increasing adoption in niche applications, rising demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products in developed and developing countries are other factors expected to propel growth of the target market to a certain extent. Furthermore, growing population coupled with increasing disposable income, etc. are other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market.

However, high cost of food encapsulation technology and stringent regulations pertaining to preservatives are major factors which may hinder growth of the target market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by government and manufacturers for development of new and easy techniques in food sector is expected to create new revenue opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Food Encapsulation Market: Segment Analysis

Among shell material segments, the lipids segment is expected to account for significant growth rate in the target market, owing to increasing adoption of lipids coupled with rising demand for glycol derivatives, fatty acids, etc. in food sector.

Among technology segments, the physical process segment is expected to account for highest revenue share, where as the physio-chemical process segment is projected to register fastest growth rate in the target market in the next 10 years.

Among core phase segments, the vitamins segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the potential market, owing to increasing demand for vitamins in functional foods.

Global Food Encapsulation Market: Regional Analysis

The North America food encapsulation market is estimated to account highest revenue share contribution, and expected to dominate in the global food encapsulation market. This dominance is attributable to growing adoption for food encapsulation in food sector coupled with increasing awareness for health-based diets, increasing investments for R&D, especially in US, in the region. The Europe food encapsulation market is projected to register for moderate revenue share in the target market. Increasing awareness among consumers coupled with growing demand for healthy food products in the region. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at rapid rate in the next 10 years, owing to rising disposable income, changing living standard, and growing demand for functional food.

Global Food Encapsulation Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Shell Material:

Polysaccharide

Proteins

Lipids

Others (Composites, etc.)

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Physical Process

Chemical Process

Physico-chemical Process

Segmentation on the Basis of Core Phase:

Vitamins

Minerals

Enzymes

Organic acids

Preservatives

Colors

Flavors & Essence

Others (Sweeteners, etc.)

