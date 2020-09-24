Global Food Antioxidants Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Antioxidants Market market.

Global Food Antioxidants Market: Overview

Food antioxidants are found in various types of foods that helps to protect cell damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals can damage important structure of cells and DNA system. Oxidative stress that increases risk of cancer, heart dieses, or type 2-diabeties are caused when free radicals accumulate. Consumption of food that contains antioxidants can neutralize free radicals and prevent cell damage caused by them.

Global Food Antioxidants Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for processed food among consumers is a key factor driving growth of the global food antioxidants market. Oxidation affects appearance of food, which results into pigment loss and browning. Use of antioxidants prolongs the process of combating oxidation before oxidation process occurs. Use of food antioxidants to prolong shelf life of food products and maintain its color, flavor, nutrients, and texture are also factors supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding benefits of diet containing food antioxidants among individuals, and rising disposable income are factors expected to augment growth of the global food antioxidants market over the forecast period.

However, safety issues related to synthetic food antioxidants food antioxidants is a factor that may hamper growth of the global food antioxidants market. In addition, high cost of natural food antioxidants is another factor that could affect its usage and demand in the global market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for food antioxidants in developing countries can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Food Antioxidants Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the natural food antioxidants segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Rising awaress regarding benefits of natural food antioxidants and less side effect than synthetic antioxidants among consumers especially in developing countries is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market. Government regulation on labelling and usage of synthetic antioxidants is another factor that could affect growth of synthetic food antioxidants segment.

Among the application segments, the prepared meat and poultry segment accounts for major share in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Use of food antioxidants to prevent degeneration of meat and poultry products is a key factor driving growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Food Antioxidants Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Asia Pacific accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of prepared food by individuals, coupled with growing food and beverage industry are factors fueling growth of the target market in this region. In addition, growing young population in countries in this region is another factor expected to support growth of the food antioxidants market in the coming years.

Market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Europe. Rising awareness among individuals regarding advantages of antioxidants and high consumption synesthetic food antioxidants, due to high cost of natural food antioxidants are factors supporting growth of the target market in these regions.

Global Food Antioxidants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Nuts & Seeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Petroleum

Oils

Gallic Acid

Spices & Herbs

Segmentation by Type:

Natural Food Antioxidants

Rosemary Extract

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Carotenoids

Synthetic Food Antioxidants

Tert-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Propyl Gallate (PG)

Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)

Segmentation by application:

Prepared Meat and Poultry

Bakery and Confectionery

Fats & Oils

Seafood

Beverages

Snack and Dairy

Prepared Foods

Others (Chewing Gum, Tea, and Infant Formula)

