Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Still Drinks Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Still Drinks Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Still Drinks Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Still Drinks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Still Drinks Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global still drinks market report has been segmented as per product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Still Drinks Market: Overview

Still drinks are non-carbonated beverages and are associated with various benefits such as improve digestion, enhance heart health, instant energy, and others. The still drinks include fruit juice, ready to drink coffee and tea, energy and sports drinks. In addition, still drinks include functional beverages that are enriched with minerals and vital vitamins and a variety of flavors water bottled.

Global Still Drinks Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for still drinks among individuals due to the rising preference for non-carbonated drinks across the globe is a factor expected to drive growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, rising various health issues such as obesity and others among individuals due to consumption of carbonated drinks resulting in growing demand for still drinks across the globe is a factor estimated to support the target market growth.

The increasing popularity of various types of still drinks such as energy and sports drinks, functional drinks, and others among individuals is the major factor expected to boost the global market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for several types of healthy drinks among individuals due to their hectic and busy lifestyle and rising adoption of bottled water associated with various flavors, and ready to drink coffee and tea across the globe are some other factors that are expected to grow the global market demand.

Furthermore, frequent launching of various sport and energy drinks, and functional drinks associated with a variety of flavors and various aggressive marketing strategies such as still drinks promotional activities through TV, newspaper, radio advertising, and others by major still drinks manufacturers. The aforesaid factors are projected to boost growth of the global still drinks market in the next 10 years.

However, a factor expected to restraint growth of the target market includes easily availability of still drinks alternatives in the market.

Global Still Drinks Market: Segment Analysis

The rapid adoption of fruit juice among individuals due to rising awareness about various benefits of juice such as improve digestion, instant energy, improve heart health, nutrient content, and others are the primary factor driving revenue growth of the fruit juice segment among the product type segment.

Among the distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarkets segment expected to witness the highest growth in the global still drinks market, owing to several facilities provided by hypermarket and supermarkets including product discounts, competitive pricing of products, product sampling, comparison under one roof, and others.

Global Still Drinks Market: Region Analysis

The North America market is accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market, followed by the Europe market, and are estimated to dominate the market by the end of year 2028. High consumption of sports and energy drinks, fruit juice, and various flavor bottled water among individuals and rising health consciousness consumers in countries such as Canada, US, France, Germany, and Italy in these regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market, owing to high demand for various types of still drinks such as functional drinks, energy drinks, and ready to drink coffee and tea in counties such as China, India, and Japan in this region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to high demand for various non-carbonated beverages among individuals in the countries such as South Africa, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, and other countries in these regions.

Global Still Drinks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Fruit Juice

Bottled Water

Energy and Sports Drinks

Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea

Functional Drinks

Segmentation by Flavor:

Chocolate

Mango

Lemon

Mint

Others (Orange, and Pineapple)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

E-commerce

Convenience Stores

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Still Drinks Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Still Drinks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580