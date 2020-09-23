Global IT Professional Services Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IT Professional Services Market market.

Global IT Professional Services Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global IT professional services market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Global IT Professional Services Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for knowledge-based services and rising preference towards flexible and customize professional services across various end use industries are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global IT professional services market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising adoption of professional services in technology, consulting, marketing, and communication companies in order to shift their business applications on public cloud is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing organizations preference towards improving quality of work, enhance the speed of delivery, reducing cost of work, increasing transparency, and accountability of organizations is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancements, increasing pressure in organization to reduce costs and rising adoption of smart phones are expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, concern towards data security and protection of privacy and confidentiality are some of the major factors expected to restrain growth of the global IT professional services market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing merger and acquisition activities by service provider to improve their companies service portfolio, this trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Rising research and development activities by service providers in order to develop innovative technologies are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global IT Professional Services Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the project-oriented services segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of project management services across many small & medium enterprises.

Among the deployment segments, the on premise deployment segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among the end user segments, the technology companies segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of technological companies towards development of Technology as a Service (TaaS) and rising adoption of IT professional services.

Global IT Professional Services Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global IT professional services market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM0), and cloud services for data management across various organizations. In addition, availability of number of service providers in the US such as Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and DXC Technology Companies are some other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for knowledge-based services among various industries across various countries in the region.

Global IT Professional Services Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Project-oriented Services

ITO Services

IT Support and Training Services

Enterprise Cloud Computing Services

Segmentation by deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation by end user:

Technology Companies

Consulting Companies

Marketing & Communication Companies

Others

