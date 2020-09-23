Global Virtual Classroom Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Virtual Classroom Market market.

Global Virtual Classroom Market: Overview

Virtual classroom is among the most nascent advancements offers e-learning environment where users enable to learn, communicate, view and discuss presentation through numerous virtual classroom softwares, teleconferencing, and web based accessed. Virtual classroom is an online system wherein user can log in from their devices in order to access range of lectures, videos, and teaching modules.

Virtual classroom allows students to raise their queries by means of gestures, sounds, or buttons. The popularity of virtual classroom is replacing the traditional classroom across various countries in the world.

Global Virtual Classroom Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of Augmented Reality (AI) or Virtual Reality (VR) for corporate training and development, development in VR/AR technologies, rising demand for personalized learning experiences, and adoption of connected devices in virtual classrooms are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising adoption of advanced teaching methods and tools which includes white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks by educational institutes is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing number of mobile phone users coupled with mobile learning applications and technologically skilled professionals, rising popularity of digital learning and social network are some factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancements in AI/VR technology is another factor expected to propel growth of this market over the forecast period.

However, lack of industry standards and interoperability, and shortage of resources and infrastructure across various industries are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing demand for virtual classroom, owing to its portability and scalable learning across employees and students, this trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Virtual Classroom Market: Segment Analysis

Among the solution segments, the analytics and data visualization segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to it helps to track students and institutes performance regarding teaching and learning practices.

Among the deployment segments, the cloud segment is expected to register highest market share over the forecast period, owing to its features such as lower setup costs, security, easy accessibility, high scalability, customizability, huge storage space, easy maintenance, automatic upgradation of course materials, and automatic licensing by vendors.

Global Virtual Classroom Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising popularity of home-bound learning and availability of advanced educational systems or institutes across various countries in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth in the target market in terms of revenue, owing to rising awareness of e-learning among individuals and growing adoption of virtual classroom techniques in developing countries.

Global Virtual Classroom Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by solution:

Content Management

Device Management

Unified Communications and Collaboration

Security

Analytics and Data Visualization

Segmentation by hardware:

Interactive Whiteboards

Mobile Computing Devices

Virtual Reality Devices

Gesture-Tracking Devices (Interactive Displays and Projectors, Security and Video Cameras)

Segmentation by deployment mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by product type:

Government

Enterprise/Business Education

Professional Services

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Academic Institutes

Others (BFSI, retail and e-commerce)

