Global Blow Molded Containers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Blow Molded Containers Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global blow molded containers market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, end-user, and region.

Global Blow Molded Containers Market: Overview

Blow molded containers are plastic containers which are produced by the process of molding plastic with the use of machine blowing process to form various shaped containers including bottles, jugs, and jars. The various plastic variants used for blow molding includes polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and others. Blow molded containers are used for transportation, packaging, and shipping of liquid items from starting point to the destination.

Global Blow Molded Containers Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for durable, light-weight, and cost-effective packaging solution among manufacturers in order to meet effective transportation and shipping of various goods are projected to augment growth of the target market. The availability of blow molded containers in various capacities and colors is another factor projected to propel growth of the target market. In addition, increasing demand for these containers among cosmetic and personal care industries for packaging is a key factor projected to support revenue growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing demand for blow molded containers among food and beverage industry to preserve the food ingredients from contamination is another factor expected to propel target market growth over the forecast period.

Recent trend observed in the target market is widespread global concerns over the use of plastic containers is expected to push growth of recyclable materials. So, manufacturers are opting for bio-plastics and new technologies for recycling plastics which can help to attain sustainable economy.

However, volatile raw material prices required for the production of blow molded containers and stringent regulations of government authorities associated with usage of plastic material, may hamper the target market growth.

Global Blow Molded Containers Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the bottles and cans segment is projected to register significant growth. Among the material segments, the Polyethylene terephthalate(PET) segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue share. Among the end-user segments, the food and beverages segment is anticipated to register substantial growth.

Global Blow Molded Containers Market: Regional Analysis

Blow molded containers market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth and is expected to witness considerable growth over the next 10 years. Strong presence of manufacturing base and availability of labors, along with raw materials at competitive prices are some factor projected to fuel growth of the target market in the region. Rising demand for blow molded containers among food and beverages sector in order to store food ingredients is another factor estimated to propel growth of the target market. In addition, inclination towards improving appeal and aesthetics, coupled with increasing spending power of individuals, and increasing demand for cosmetic and personal care products in the region plays an important role for growth of the market.

Global Blow Molded Containers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Bottles and Cans

Jugs and Jars

Vials

Drums

Others (IBCs, Pails, and Water Tanks)

Segmentation by Material:

Polyethylene terephthalate(PET)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene(PP)

Polyvinyl chloride(PVC)

Others (Polystyrene and Polycarbonates)

Segmentation by End user:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Chemicals

Household, Homecare, & Toiletries

