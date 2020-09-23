Global Printing Inks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Printing Inks Market market.

Global Printing Inks Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global printing inks market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, printing process, application, and region.

Global Printing Inks Market: Overview

Printing inks are color pigments which are used to print an image or text on various surfaces that aids change outlook of the surface. It is commonly used in various sectors including education, corporates, printing and publishing. Moreover, these inks are often used by packaging industry for attractive packaging which may lead to increase brand value and ultimately supports to increase sales of that particular product.

Global Printing Inks Market: Dynamics

Growing number of printing and publishing activities globally including newspapers, books, magazines, and handouts is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, increasing demand for printing inks for printing purposes including pre-packaged food items, metal cans, paper cartons, and other related packaging stuffs is another factor expected to augment growth of the global market. Moreover, advancements in printing technologies such as water-based ink technology which is use to print plastics and foils is another factor expected to propel growth of target market over the forecast period. However, growing number of online publication of books, magazines, and availability of these stuffs over smartphones and other gadgets may hamper target market growth.

Recent trend observed in the target market is manufactures are shifting towards water-based ink segments owing to its environmental friendly nature.

Global Printing Inks Market: Segment Analysis

Among the printing process segments, the digital printing segment is projected to register substantial growth, owing to various benefits including cost effective printing solution, better visibility of the product, consuming less time for printing, and offers high quality printing.

Among the application segments, the packaging segment is expected to account for significant revenue shares in global market, owing to high demand for printing inks from packaging industry for attractive printing in order to attract major customer base and sales.

Global Printing Inks Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe printing inks markets are projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to proliferation of commercial printing and flexible packaging. Printing inks market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant shares in target market, owing to strong existence of manufacturing base including food items and electronic goods, which needs effective packaging. Hence printing inks are used to print tags, labels, etc. that are used to stick on final products for product description, pricing and printing on cartons for packaging. In addition, increasing consumption of pre-packaged food and ongoing trend of online shopping are some factors expected to support the target market growth. Therefore, packaging plays an important role in the revenue growth of the target market in this region. Markets in Middle East and Africa and Latin America are projected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Printing Inks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Water-based Inks

Oil-based Inks

Solvent-based Inks

UV-Cured Inks

Segmentation by Printing Process:

Flexographic Printing

Lithographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Digital Printing

Segmentation by Application:

Decorative Printing

Packaging

Publication and Commercial Printing

