Global Cashew Milk Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Cashew Milk Market: Overview

Cashew milk is one of the widespread nondairy product made from cashews and water. It has a rich consistency, creamy and available in sweetened and unsweetened varieties. In most of the recipes cashew milk is used, also is fantastic in tea, coffee, on cereal. There are various health benefits of cashew milk such as it helps to boost immunity, improve heart, skin, eye, heathy bones, teeth, and muscles. It is widely used, due to a good source of vitamins B and E, protein, and minerals such as zinc, magnesium, copper, iron, and calcium. In addition, cashews milk has low fat content per serving than almonds, peanuts, pecans, and walnuts.

Global Cashew Milk Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for dairy-free products, coupled with growing consumer preference towards healthy food products are major factors expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for less fat and high nutrition containing food and beverages, and benefits of cashew milk including good for heart, help with weight loss, and help prevent prostate, colon, and liver cancers are factors anticipated to fuel growth of the global market. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, increasing health consciousness among individuals, rising consumption and production of cashew milk products, are among some other factors expected to support growth of global market over the forecast period.

However, high price of cashews is a major factor hamper the demand for global cashew milk market.

Global Cashew Milk Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the flavored cashew milk is expected to account significant revenue share contribution and is expected to register significant CAGR in the target market over the forecast period.

Among the product type segments, the cartons segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution to the global market over the forecast period. The bottles segment is projected to register significant CAGR in terms of revenue, in order to keep the product fresh.

Among the distribution channel segments, the hypermarkets/supermarket segment is expected to register major revenue share in the global market. The e-commerce segment is expected to account for significant CAGR in terms of revenue, due to increasing consumer preference for online shopping across the globe.

Global Cashew Milk Market: Regional Analysis

The North America market is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high demand for low-calories and healthy containing food products in countries in the region. The market in Europe projected to account for second-highest revenue share, due to growing health awareness among consumers in this countries in this region. Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to growing population, rapid urbanization, easy availability of raw materials, and changing consumer lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global Cashew Milk Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Plane cashew milk

Flavored cashew milk

Segmentation by packaging type:

Cartons

Pouches

Jars

Bottles

Cans

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Convenient Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarket

E-Commerce

