Global Barley Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Barley Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global Barley market report has been segmented on the basis of type, grade, end user, and region.

Global Barley Market: Overview

Barley also known as Hordeum vulgare, is type of cereal grain that contains antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and high fiber content. It is one of the Wolds oldest grain, which is grown in temperate climates. Cultivation of barley dates back to ten thousand years ago in Eurasia. Barley is use in healthy food products, fodder, and also used for making beverages.

Global Barley Market: Dynamics

Increasing awaress regarding health benefits of whole grain food consumption among individuals is a key factor driving growth of the global Barley market. In addition, rising demand for food with natural ingredients, coupled with increasing preference for healthy convenient food products are also factors supporting growth of the global market. Barley has low cholesterol and low fat content. Increasing use barley for making barley malt and non-alcoholic beverages are factors propelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing food and beverage industry ad increasing adoption of barley in diet, especially in emerging economies are factors expected to fuel growth of the global Barley market in the near future.

However, consumption of barley causes allergic reaction to some individuals. Barley spouts can have adverse health effects in case of high consumption during the times of pregnancy. These are some of the factors that affect hamper growth of the global Barley market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of barley in various snacks can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Barley Market: Segment Analysis

Among the grade segments, the malt grade segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Malt grade barley is used for making beer. It is also used for making syrups and extracts which are used in preparation of various food products. These are some of the factors propelling growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the end user segments, the food & beverages segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of barley for its nutritional content and health benefits is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the barley market.

Global Barley Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Europe accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. High production of barley such as Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine in this region and consumption of barley products are factors growth of the target market. increasing demand for barley products in UA and Canada is a factor supporting growth of the target market in North America. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Increasing import for barley in countries in this region and increasing adoption of barley based food products are factors expected to fuel growth of the barley market in Asia Pacific.

Global Barley Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Covered

Two-Row Barley

Six-Row Barley

Hulless

Segmentation by Grade:

Feed Grade

Malt Grade

Food Grade

Segmentation by End User:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Seed Industry

Nutraceuticals

