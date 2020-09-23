Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Law Enforcement Software Market market.

Global Law Enforcement Software Market: Overview

Law enforcement software is designed for record management and improvement in public safety. This software is used for sharing data securely, improve response time and accuracy, improves the efficiency of officers on the field, tracks jail facility details and inmate details. It also contains other software such as Geographic Information System, computer-aided design, mapping, video analysis, report writing, and wiretap the systems.

Global Law Enforcement Software Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of the internet of things applications in law enforcement agencies, coupled with the development of smart cities that can provide an improvement in public safety are a major factor driving growth of the global law enforcement software market. The increasing use of social media platforms for gathering information, investigations, and speeding awareness is another factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of mobile-based law enforcement platforms, and increasing working closely with the community for encouraging citizens to co-operate with them for improvement of safety and preventing criminal activities are factors expected to augment growth of the global law enforcement software market in the near future.

However, concerns regarding data security is a factor may hamper growth of the global law enforcement software market. In addition, a lack of storage capacity is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of could base solutions can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Law Enforcement Software Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the solution segment is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Law enforcement software solutions are programmed to manage the criminal database, records, as well as crime analysis. It also provides facilities to share information with other branches and agencies using the digital platform. These are some of the factors propelling growth of solution segment in the global market.

Among the deployment type segments, the on-premises segment is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the near future. On-premises deployment allows real-time access to documents and ensures the safety of sensitive data are factors fueling growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Law Enforcement Software Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to accounts for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. High adoption of advanced technology and security solutions in law enforcement agencies are factors driving growth of the target market in countries in this region. In addition, increasing focus on public safety applications is another factor anticipated to support growth of the law enforcement software market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Digitalization and rising awareness regarding the advantages of automated software systems for investigation are factors fueling growth of the target market in this region.

Global Law Enforcement Software Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Service

Training and Support

Implementation

Consulting

Solution

Jail Management

Record Management

Digital Policing

Incident Response

Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD)

Case Management

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation by end user:

Critical Infrastructure

Industrial & Commercial Facilities

Utilities

Security

Public Security

Military

