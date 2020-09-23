Global Network Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Network Analytics Market market.

Global Network Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global network analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component type, organization size, end user, and region.

Global Network Analytics Market: Overview

Network analytics is a solution that is used for analysis of network traffic, data, and other major parameters which provides insights such as route diversion, business opportunities and many more

Global Network Analytics Market: Dynamics

Rising need to improved customer retention and understand customer data is expected to drive the growth of analytics in network-based organizations.

Increasing automation in manufacturing industries and high adoption of virtualization tools, software, services in various sectors across the globe is among some of the major factor expected to fuel market growth in the near future.

Increasing adoption of cloud platform and cloud-based computing technologies and rising awareness for widespread applications areas for cloud platforms across various industrial sectors are expected to increase demand for the network analytics which in turn in expected to drive growth of the market. Deployment of network solutions can prevent potential deployment issues and infrastructure delays.

Growing demand for network optimization and quality of experience (QoE) maintenance is expected to support growth of the global network analytics market in the coming 10 years.

However, lack of network professional that have proficiency in network analytics and rising concerns associated with network discrepancy are key factors that would restraint target market growth to a certain extent.

Global Network Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing demand to offer Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) services by various telecom organizations is a key factor expected to drive growth of network analytics services. This in turn is expected to boost growth of the telecom service providers in the global market. Therefore, among the end user segments, the communication service provider segment is expected to dominate in the global market. further, among the communication service provider segments, the telecom service providers segment is expected to contribute high revenue growth among these segments.

Among the component type segments, the network intelligence solutions segment is expected to contribute high revenue share. Increasing network traffic owing to digitalization and rising need to analyze this traffic on the real time basis are factors that would boost growth of the segment in the target market. Need for live analysis of network traffic by communication industries is proliferating adoption of network intelligence solutions which in turn is also a factor that is expected to drive growth of network intelligence solutions segment over the forecast period.

Global Network Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The network analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities owing to increasing number of cloud-based organization in this region. In addition, increasing number of telecom organization, growing urbanization, and increasing digitalization are major factors expected to support growth of network analytics in the Asia Pacific countries such as India, Japan, and China.

Market in North America is expected to register highest CAGR in the global market, owing to high presence of network service providers in this market.

The market in Europe is expected to witness high anticipation in analytic solutions in this region during the forecast period. The market in Latin America is expected to register lucrative growth in the target market, followed by market in the Middle East & Africa region.

Global Network Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component Type:

Network Intelligence Solutions

Managed Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by End User:

Cloud Service Providers

Communication Service Providers

