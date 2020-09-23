Global Organic Beverage Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Beverage Market market.

Global Organic beverage market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global organic beverage market report has been segmented on the basis of product, and region.

Global Organic Beverage Market: Introduction

Organic beverages are manufactured without use of synthetic pesticides, genetic engineering, artificial flavors, preservative and colors, and others.

Global Organic Beverage Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for organic beverages in developed countries such as US, UK, France, and Germany, owing to growing health consciousness among individuals is major factor projected to drive the growth of the global market over the next few years. Rising incidence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, etc. is projected to support the growth of the potential market. Moreover, inclination of consumers towards natural products over products manufactured from synthetic ingredients is projected to drive the growth of the organic beverage market.

However, the high manufacturing cost of organic beverages as compared to beverages produced through synthetic chemicals is a major factor projected to restrain the growth of the target market.

Global Organic Beverage Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the non-alcoholic segment is projected to grow at steadily in the global market. The organic dairy products segment is projected to register moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Health benefits associated with consumption of organic dairy products is anticipated to support growth of the segment. Organic dairy products contain omega3 fats such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), linolenic acid, and docosapentaenoic acid (DHA) which are essential fatty acids for humans. The coffee & tea segment is estimated to register high growth in the global market. Growing demand for flavored coffee and tea in developed economies is anticipated to drive growth of segment.

The alcoholic segment is projected to register steady growth in the global market. Increasing demand for organic beer and wine in Europe and North America is estimated to drive growth of the segment.

Global Organic Beverage Market: Regional Analysis

North America organic beverage market is estimated to account major share in the global market over the next 10 years. Increasing demand for organic dairy products in the region owing to growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with consumption of organic products is a major factor estimated to drive the growth of the organic beverage market in North America. Growing demand for organic non-alcoholic beverages in the US and Canada is estimated to support growth of the market in the region. Increasing number of diseases due to consumption of conventional food is projected to drive growth of the North America organic beverage market to a certain extent.

North America is projected to be the largest consumer and manufacturer of organic beverages followed by Europe. Europe organic beverage market is projected to register moderate growth in next 10 years. Increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine in the region is projected to support the growth of Europe organic beverage market. In addition, growing penetration of retail industry in the region is estimated to support the growth of the target market to certain extent.

Global Organic Beverage Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Fruit Juice

Coffee & Tea

Dairy Products

Dairy Alternative Beverages

Others

Alcoholic Beverages

Gin

Beer

Wine

Whiskey & Rum

