Global Organic Food & Beverage Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global organic food & beverage market report has been segmented on the basis of product, and region.

Global Organic Food & Beverage Market: Introduction

Organic foods and beverages are manufactured using organic farming techniques. In organic farming no pesticides, fertilizers or genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not used in cultivation.

Global Organic Food & Beverage Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for organic food & beverages in developed countries such as US, Canada, France, and UK, owing to growing health awareness among individuals is major factor estimated to drive the growth of the target market. Growing awareness regarding side effects due consumption of food & beverages manufactured from synthetic ingredients is projected to support the growth of the potential market over the next few years. Moreover, changing consumer preference towards products manufactured from natural ingredients is anticipated to drive the growth of the organic food & beverage market.

However, the high cost of organic food and beverages is a major factor projected to restrain the growth of the target market.

Global Organic Food & Beverage Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the organic beverages segment is projected to grow at a steady rate in the global market. Non-dairy segment is estimated to dominate the beverages segment during the forecast period. Growing health awareness regarding consumption of non-dairy beverages such as soy milk is anticipated to support growth of the segment. The coffee & tea segment is estimated to register high growth in the global market. Increasing demand for flavored coffee and tea in developed countries is projected to drive growth of segment.

The organic food segment is projected to register moderate growth in the global market. Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables in developed countries of Europe and North America is estimated to drive growth of the segment.

Global Organic Food & Beverage Market: Regional Analysis

North America organic food & beverage market is estimated to dominate the global market over the next 10 years. Growing demand for organic food products in the region owing to rising awareness regarding benefits related to organic products is a major factor estimated to drive the growth of the organic food & beverage market in North America. US is largest consumer of organic food & beverages. Increasing demand for organic dairy products in countries in the region is projected to support the growth of the North America organic food & beverage market to a certain extent.

North America is estimated to be the largest consumer of organic food & beverages followed by Europe market. Asia Pacific organic food & beverage market is projected to register higher growth rate over the next 10 years. Growing demand for organic beverages in the region owing to rising awareness and increasing disposable income if individuals is projected to support the growth of North America organic food & beverage market. In addition, increasing demand for processed food products in the region is estimated to support the growth of the target market to certain extent.

Global Organic Food & Beverage Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Organic Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Fish, & Poultry

Dairy Products

Frozen & processed Food

Others

Organic Beverages

Non-Dairy

Coffee & Tea

Beer & Wine

Others

