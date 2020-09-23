Global Liquid Malt Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquid Malt Market market.

Global Liquid Malt Market: Overview

Liquid malt is extract obtained when enzymes are produced to make yeast by breaking down proteins and to modify starch into different sugar types. This thick syrup is used for brewing and baking purposes. It is a sweet and uncrystallised syrup used in dietary supplement in order to enhance the taste of the product. Liquid malt extract consists of water content around 20 percent, with the remaining 80 percent composed of sugar and un-fermentable solids that are important to brewing.

Global Liquid Malt Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for liquid malt in beer industry coupled with growing adoption and popularity for craft beer, owing to enhanced flavor, color, texture, and other properties, is a key factor driving growth of the target market. In addition, growing consumer awareness and shifting preference to malt beverages such as beer, reduces the risk of heart diseases, stress, digestive ailments, and depression, is estimated to be another factor fueling growth of the global liquid malt market. Liquid malts have a dynamic impact in pharmaceutical industry owing to its therapeutic properties, increasing westernization, growing consumption and popularity of beer and whiskey in various countries, increasing disposable income, are other factors expected to support growth of the potential market to a certain extent.

Increasing popularity and attraction towards wine, high availability of substitute, and presence of local manufacturers are factors which may challenge growth of the global market to certain extent.

Increasing development in quality of malt and growing investment by manufacturers and government for R&D are factors expected to create revenue opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Liquid Malt Market: Segment Analysis

Among type segments, the light malt segment is expected to register for significant revenue share in the global market. This is attributable to growing demand for flavor, aroma, etc. for brewing.

Among source segments, the barley segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the potential market. This is due to growing demand for barley owing to rich source of dietary fiber which helps in digestion of end product.

Among grade segments, the standard malt segment is expected to register moderate revenue share in the target market, owing to growing demand for high-quality product in various applications such as food and pharmaceutical industries.

Among application segments, the beer segment is projected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing popularity for craft beer.

Global Liquid Malt Market: Region Analysis

The Europe liquid malt market is expected to account for significant revenue share, and projected to dominate in the global liquid malt market. This is due to growing adoption liquid malt in food & beverages, development of new and high quality protein product, presence of prominent players, in the Europe region. The liquid malt market in North America is projected to register for moderate revenue growth in the target market in years to come, owing to increasing beer production coupled with rising number of distributor and supplier in the US. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate in the next 10 years, owing to inclination of consumers towards beverage with unique taste and increasing disposable income.

Global Liquid Malt Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Light Malt Extract

Amber Malt Extract

Black Malt Extract

Segmentation on the Basis of Source:

Rye

Barley

Wheat

Segmentation on the Basis of Grade:

Standard Malt

Specialty Malt

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Beer

Whiskey

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

