Data Catalog Market 2020 Explosive Growth and Key Trends Analysis Collibra, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM Corporation, Informatica

Growing demand for business intelligence tools, a rise in the growth of self-analytics data, the proliferation of data in the modern world are the major factor driving the growth of the data catalog market. Additionally, the availability of real-time data helps to decrease the cost of the infrastructure and gain business insights that are also booming the growth of the data catalog market. However, data security and privacy concerns may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising automation technology and an upsurge in the investment in the AI-enabled data catalog solutions are expected to influence the growth of the data catalog market.

Leading Data Catalog Market Players:

Alation, Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Collibra, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM Corporation, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Zaloni, Inc.

The data catalog is a metadata management tool that helps enterprises to find and manage a large amount of data, including files, tables, and databases stored in the company ERP, human resources, and e-commerce systems. An increasing need for data catalog solutions to access and analyze large volumes of data, and it is important to making business-related decisions and formulate various business strategies. Thus, increasing demand for the data catalog solution which propels the growth of the market.

The “Global Data Catalog Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data catalog industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview data catalog market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, data consumer, end-user, and geography. The global data catalog market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data catalog market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data catalog market.

The global data catalog market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, data consumer, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of data consumer the market is segmented as business intelligence tools, enterprise applications, mobile and web applications. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and defense, healthcare, others.

