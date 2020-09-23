Sports Medicine Market 2020 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Sports Medicine Market was valued at USD 5.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Sports Medicine Market

Cancer Biomarkers Market

Hysteroscopy Instruments Market

Endoscope Reprocessing Market

Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market

Sterilization Services Market

Weight Loss And Weight Management Market

With increasing demands of sport players and athletes regarding better and quick recovery injury treatment solutions, the market of sports medicine is growing with respect to its market value. Also, the easy availability of the treatment solutions is one of the major reasons to accelerate the market of this particular product type.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008243

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Sports injuries

1.2 Growingadvancements in treatment modalities

1.3 Awareness regarding regenerative medicine

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of implants

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Sports Medicine Market, by Application:

1.1 Knee Injuries

1.2 Shoulder Injuries

1.3 Foot and Ankle Injuries

1.4 Elbow and Wrist Injuries

1.5 Back and Spine Injuries

1.6 Hip and Groin Injuries

1.7 Other Injuries

2. Global Sports Medicine Market, by Product:

2.1 Body Reconstruction Products

2.2 Implants

2.3 Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

2.4 Arthroscopy Devices

2.5 Prosthetics

2.6 Orthobiologics

2.7 Body Support and Recovery Products

2.8 Braces and Supports

2.9 Compression Clothing

2.9.1 Physiotherapy Equipment

2.9.2 Thermal Therapy

2.9.3 Electrostimulation

2.9.4 Other Therapies

2.9.5 Ultrasound Therapy

2.9.6 Laser Therapy

2.9.7 Accessories

3. Global Sports Medicine Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arthrex

2. Smith & Nephew

3. DepuySynthes Companies

4. Stryker

5. Conmed

6. Zimmer Biomet

7. Breg

8. DJO Global

9. Mueller Sports Medicine

10. Wright Medical Group

11. Medtronic

12. RTI Surgical

13. Performance Health International Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008243

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Sports Medicine Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609