Tumor Ablation Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global tumor ablation market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer and high demand for safer therapeutic options are major factors contributing to the growth of the market. According to the WHO, it is projected that around 10 to 11 million cancer cases will be diagnosed each year globally, till 2030. Number of new cancer cases is expected to increase by more than 80% in low-income countries compared to half the rate in high-income countries (40%) from 2008 to 2030. Lucrative growth potential in currently available therapeutic options, and high demand for minimally and non-invasive therapies are the factors expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

Increasing inclination of surgeons and patients towards minimally invasive procedures owing to the benefits such as speedy recovery, patient comfort, and reduced turnaround time are the factors expected to drive the demand for advanced tumor ablation techniques over the forecast period. Advanced tumor ablation procedures are generally performed on an outpatient basis and do not require any hospital admission compared with conventional therapies, thereby significantly reducing the total healthcare cost.

According to a report by the Our World in Data (OWD), a project by Global Change Data Lab, over 70% of cancer cases occurred in people aged (50-older) in 2017. The number is expected to increase proportionally with rising geriatric population. Ageing population comprises main target population for noninvasive ablation techniques as bodys biological functions get compromised during normal aging. Therefore, the rapidly increasing aging population is expected to boost the demand for tumor ablation techniques during the forecast period.

Technological advancements to enhance accuracy, portability, and cost-effectiveness are the factors prompting market players to constantly improve and launch advanced devices. Image-guided equipment, and cryoablation are major examples of these technological advancements. Usage of cooled radiofrequency denervation technique with internally cooled radiofrequency probes to enlarge the size of the lesion is one of the emerging techniques which is anticipated to play significant role in market expansion. This technique enables complete denervation of the sacroiliac joint which helps in pain management.

Technology Insights of Tumor Ablation Market

Based on technology, the market is segmented into microwave, radiofrequency, cryoablation, and others. The others segment includes technologies such as radioiodine and laser ablation. The radiofrequency tumor ablation technology segment held a substantial share in 2019. The dominance can be attributed to its advantages such as specificity and efficiency in solid tumor ablation procedures in kidney and liver. Additionally, radiofrequency ablation can be used to treat multiple tumors at the same time, thus improving procedural efficiency with use of multiple electrodes placed at different sites. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of advanced tumor ablation techniques.

The success rate of radiofrequency/microwave ablation technology in eliminating small liver tumors is estimated to be greater than 85%. According to the NCBI report, recurrence of tumors in patients opting for surgical resection range from 30% to 70%. On the other hand, tumor recurrence is very low (0.7-8%) in cases of radiofrequency ablation for similar tumors. Advantages of radiofrequency techniques to successfully treat tumors at early stages is expected to drive the tumor ablation market growth during the forecast period.

Microwave ablation technology is anticipated to witness a remunerative market growth over the forecast period. The energy of microwave (MW) ablation device is propagating electromagnetic field, unlike electric current in a radiofrequency ablation device. This improves application of microwave ablation technology in tissue with low electrical conductance such as bones and lungs. Major benefits of this technology include larger tumor ablation volume, consistency in high temperature, low ablation pain, and optimal heating of the cystic mass. These benefits are anticipated to support the growth of this segment. Furthermore, minimum procedure time (5-10 minutes), improved efficacy with minimal complications, and reduced hospital stay are expected to drive the segment growth.

Treatment Insights

Based on treatment, the tumor ablation market is segmented into surgical procedures, laparoscopic procedures, and percutaneous procedures. The surgical ablation segment held a substantial share of in 2019, increased prevalence of liver and breast cancer, and unavailability of advanced tumor ablation techniques for these particular organs are the factors estimated to fuel the segment growth.

Percutaneous ablation segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. These procedures offer faster recovery, minimal scarring, and increased safety. In addition, factors such as quick surgery time, patient comfort, and cost-efficiency are anticipated to further boost the segment demand. However, higher complications associated with the system is anticipated to limit its growth especially in the hospitals lacking skilled professionals.

According to the NCBI report, percutaneous ablations are not feasible in about 25-55% of patients due to unfavorable tumor locations. The tumor recurrence rate is higher in percutaneous ablation, due to insufficient ablation of the tumors located deep inside the tissue. Additionally, percutaneous ablation is contraindicated in treating lesions that are very adjacent to the gastrointestinal tract, gall bladder, bile duct and heart due to high risk of tumor recurrence. Therefore, in such a case, laparoscopic ablation is efficient in providing long term outcomes with simultaneously retaining minimal invasiveness. This is expected to boost the laparoscopic ablation segment growth during the forecast period.

Application insights

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into kidney cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Other segment includes various types of cancer such as bone metastasis and ENT cancer. The availability of advanced methods and increasing cancer prevalence are anticipated to facilitate market growth. Liver cancer dominates the market shares in 2019, accounting for nearly 19.83% of the market. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of bile duct cancer as well as primary liver cancer.

Renal cancer is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Radiofrequency and microwave ablation technology are effective in the treatment of renal tumors. Patients having solitary kidney, tumor size (less than 4cm) and the slow post-surgical recovery rate are prospects for ablation of kidney tumors. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, the number of new cases diagnosed with renal cancer was 73,820. Additionally, with the increasing use of medical imaging, the number of diagnosed cases is expected to increase driving the demand for treatment procedures during the forecast period.

The lung cancer application segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of the disease. For instance, in 2018, lung cancer accounted for nearly 11.6% of total new cancer cases across the globe, meanwhile, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) accounted for 85% of all lung cancer cases. Radiofrequency ablation is widely used for the treatment of NSCL and is thereby anticipated to propel the market growth.

Regional Insights of Tumor Ablation Market

North America dominated the overall market in 2019. Major factors contributing to the growth of this region include government support for quality healthcare, high purchasing power parity, availability of reimbursements, and increasing prevalence of cancer. For instance, in U.S., the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), promotes quality and affordability of health care through health coverage policies to reduce the cost of healthcare for individuals and government. In addition, the precision medicine initiative in formulating tailored strategies on unique characteristics of diseases. Hence, such government initiatives are anticipated to improve the overall healthcare system, thus boosting market growth.

Europe followed North America in dominating the market in 2019. A greater extent of public funding in Europes healthcare system has contributed to this growth. Moreover, the growing geriatric population coupled with government support to control cancer is estimated to boost the market growth in this region. For instance, the European Cancer Observatory aims to create awareness about cancer, early diagnostic techniques, and advanced, minimally invasive therapeutic options.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Expanding patient population and growing presence of major healthcare providers in rapidly developing economies such as India and China open growth opportunities. In addition, with government assistance, healthcare utilization in the Asia Pacific is improving. For instance, the Indian government provides financial assistance for poor patients suffering from cancer under the Health Minister Cancer Patient Fund (HMCPF) scheme. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for tumor ablation devices growth of this region over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Tumor Ablation Market

Key players of this market are Galil Medical Inc.; Misonix Inc.; HealthTronics; Angiodynamics (Covidien); Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic Plc.; SonaCare Medical; EDAP TMS S.A.; and Neuwave Medical Inc. These industry players have adopted various strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, new product launches, collaborations, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions are the key strategic initiatives in this industry. Galil Medical Inc. launched a new family of cryoablation needles, IcePearl 2.1 CX and IceFORCE 2.1CX. The launch of these products is expected to strengthen the companys product portfolio. Houston Methodist Hospital acquired EDAP’s Focal One system in early 2019. This acquisition is based on positive experience of the hospital post the acquisition of EDAP’s Ablatherm system in 2016. Senior Vice President of Operations at the hospital stated that acquiring EDAP’s technology not only benefits patients but also hospital financials.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Tumor Ablation Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global tumor ablation market report on the basis of technology, treatment, application, and region:

