Active Insulation Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global active insulation market size was valued at USD 254.5 million in 2019 on account of increased demand from building and construction industry and is anticipated to ascend at a revenue-based CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Growing demand for efficient insulation to maintain temperature in building interior are expected to augment the market for active insulating materials.

Factors such as easy installation and enhanced insulation are anticipated to propel the active insulation products market demand over the forecast period. Increasing consumer spending on performance clothing, especially for active and sportswear is likely to contribute to product penetration for textile applications. Moreover, shifting consumer focus towards health, fitness and outdoor activities have supported the demand for activewear and sportswear.

The market in U.S. is anticipated to witness an upward trend owing to wide utilization of insulating materials in the textile and apparel industry. Prominent textile manufacturers present in the country are investing heavily in R&D and advancements for introducing thermal management and enhanced breathability in activewear and sportswear.

Factors such as escalating income levels, rapid urbanization, and increasing industrial output in emerging markets of Asia Pacific have driven the need for better infrastructure. Increasing construction spending in the region coupled with government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is expected to drive active insulation demand.

Increasing insulation demand in residential and commercial applications on account of rising energy costs and growing importance for energy conservation is expected to drive the demand for thermal insulation materials. Government initiatives for promoting energy efficiency and sustainable development of textile and construction materials are expected to play a key role in steering active insulation material demand over the forecast period.

Prominent players in the market have adopted sustainable solutions keeping in mind the long-term benefits and procurement of high-quality raw materials. Furthermore, these players are also focusing on the conversion of materials into active insulation solution by using technologies such as fiber knitting.

Product Insights of Active Insulation Market

Polyester emerged as the largest product segment for textile applications and accounted for the revenue share of 41.9% in 2019. Product properties such as quick drying and resistance against stretching and shrinking are likely to drive demand for polyester in textile applications. Moreover, high performance, optimal skin compatibility, and low prices are also expected to support product demand over the forecast period.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is likely to be the fastest-growing segment in building and construction applications. The EPS insulation products are expected to gain traction in construction activities in Europe, North America, and Central and South America owing to their high thermal insulation properties, lightweight, and easy installation in building structures.

Glass wool active insulation product segment accounted for more than 31% of the market volume of building and construction applications in 2019. High demand for the product on account of its ability to control the temperature fluctuations and reduce energy consumption is anticipated to boost its penetration in construction applications, specifically in China, India, and Germany.

The usage of wool insulation material in textile applications is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to its wide applications in apparel manufacturing. Lightweight and superior thermal insulation offered by the product are projected to aid the market for textile manufacturing applications in the estimated period.

Application Insights of Active Insulation Market

Building and construction was the largest application segment in 2019 and accounted for more than 79% of the total demand. Advanced knitting techniques for the conversion of normal fibers and materials into construction boards and insulation fibers are further likely to support the active insulation market. Insulation manufacturers are focusing on R&D to produce suitable materials for building insulation.

Commercial building construction using active insulation accounted for the revenue share of 53.1% in 2019 on account of increasing applications in industrial buildings. Factors such as rising concerns regarding high electricity costs and the need for energy-efficient commercial and public buildings are likely to escalate the demand over the forecast period.

The textile applications of active insulation products are anticipated to grow at a significant rate on account of growing demand for activewear and sportswear. Increasing participation levels in sports and outdoor activities across the major economies has created demand for active clothing, thus have positively impacted the market for active insulation in textile applications.

Growing trends for the use of active and sports clothing has influenced the textile manufacturing industry. Moreover, growing consumer interest in fitness and gym activities is likely to enhance the growth of the textile industry across the globe. Sports clothing manufacturers are focusing on the production of lightweight and moisture absorbing clothing materials for outdoor sports activities.

Regional Insights of Active Insulation Market

Europe dominated the global market in terms of volume share, on account of stringent regulations necessitating the use of building insulation materials. The region is expected to witness a volume-based CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Increasing improvements in active thermal management products used for moisture diffusion and energy transfer through high-performance materials are ascending industry growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to the growth in the textile industry, specifically in China, India, Japan, and Malaysia. Rapid urbanization, increasing industrial output, rising income levels, and initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in growing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market.

North America accounted for 31.5% of the market revenue in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 123.4 million in 2027. The presence of prominent players in the region and continuous development in the application industry is likely to support the demand for active insulation products over the forecast period.

The sports apparel market in China is anticipated to witness a significant growth owing to increase in health and fitness related activities. The country has witnessed an ascending number of gym-goers in recent past, thus has provided lucrative opportunities to major sports apparel brands in the country. This, in turn, has supported the rising demand for active insulation products in sports apparel and activewear.

Market Share Insights of Active Insulation Market

Leading players in the market are focusing on expansion through acquisition and joint ventures, as the industry is less competitive with tremendous scope for expansion. Prominent players in the market include W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.; Polartec; PrimaLoft, Inc.; Remmers Limited; and Unger Diffutherm GmbH.

A major share of manufacturers based in North America and Europe are continuously focusing on introducing new advanced technology products for building and textile applications. Procurement of fine quality raw materials is a challenge faced by the players in order to maintain the competitiveness in the market.

