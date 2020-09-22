Window Film Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Window Film market.

The global window film market size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2019. Increasing demand for the product from automotive and construction sectors due to its ability to reduce glare and protection against UV rays is expected to boost the demand for window films. In addition, the product is used in living rooms and bedrooms to maintain privacy, without hampering the outdoor view. These eliminate the extra cost of heavy traditional decorative glasses and offer exclusive security as well as aesthetic appeal.

Commercial was the prominent application segment in 2019. Booming construction sector in developing regions is expected to augment demand for product. Increasing demand for window films in commercial and residential applications is expected to spur market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing tinting activities on existing windows, coupled with stringent regulations for developing green buildings are expected to drive demand in residential applications in the coming years.

The market is expected to witness rapid growth in South Korea and China over the coming years. Increase in popularity of the passive home concept in Asia Pacific generates huge demand from the construction industry.Construction of commercial buildings in the region, such as colleges, schools, hospitals, banks, offices, and residential projects, has witnessed a surge in the recent past. Government support for residential and other infrastructural development projects, especially in India, has proven beneficial for the market.

The aerospace industry utilizes the product to enhance the strength and rigidity of windows and protect interior components and furniture from outside sunlight and radiation. Moreover, these films make it easier to clean and maintain windows. These are attractive, cheaper than decorative glasses, and lightweight, which is projected to increase their consumption in industry over forecast period.

Application Insights of Window Film Market

The automotive application segment dominated the window film market and accounted for 35.9% share of the overall revenue in 2019. Application is gaining importance owing to skin damage associated with UVB and UVA rays entering through the window screen of the cars. Henceforth, sun control window films have a wide range of scope over the forecast period in this sector.

In terms of volume, the commercial segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing urbanization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East is expected to drive demand for window films in commercial applications. There is a growing demand for malls, supermarket, and stores in these regions and consumers are observed to buy goods from a single outlet destination. Enormous footfall in malls and spending and purchases are observed in these regions. Malls developers are expected to target developing cities for further development as urban cities are close to saturation for construction. These factors are expected to increase window film demand in commercial applications.

In the marine sector, technologically advanced nano-ceramic coatings and innovative marine-grade window films are used to reduce fuel consumption, reduce glares, and keep the cabin and engine room cool without hampering the outside view from the crew cabin. Ability to be washed, longevity, and endurance to saltwater and moisture are the critical factors considered while choosing marine window films.

Product Insights of Window Film Market

Sun control film accounted for 46.8% in terms of volume in 2019. These are plastic films applied on window glasses to limit the entrance of heat. Apart from their application in residential spaces, these are also used on car windows to reduce heat transfer from outside and keep car interiors cool, thus increasing fuel economy by reducing the engine load.

Security and safety films are increasingly gaining importance owing to their ability to protect windows, doors, and applied surfaces in case of unexpected natural calamities, break-ins, and vandalism while maintaining the external appearance. Security films are particularly applied on interior side of glass using extremely high-pressure sensitive acrylic adhesives.

Regional Insights of Window Film Market

North America dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for 32.8% share of the overall revenue. Solar control films are one of the most highly consumed window films in the region. They are used to reduce sunlight penetration inside the vehicle, thereby reducing the use of air conditioner and eventually saving fuel consumption. These factors are estimated to trigger the product demand in the near future.

In Asia Pacific, construction of commercial buildings, such as schools, colleges, hospitals, offices, banks, and residential projects has witnessed an increase since the past decade. India has been witnessing rapid improvement in terms of its infrastructure development, supported by current government. Supportive government initiatives in order to enhance the construction sector in the region is expected to fuel the utilization of product over the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa region is fuelled by the expansion of the tourism industry, which has eventually led to a rise in the number of hotels and restaurants to accommodate tourists. This has also led to an increase in utilization of bus and vans. The product is used in order to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the building and vehicles, thereby augmenting market growth.

Central and South America is anticipated to witness above average growth in terms of decorative window film application. Growing consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of their accommodations is anticipated to fuel growth. Moreover, rising importance of solar control, privacy, and security in offices and industrial units is likely to augment the demand further.

Market Share Insights of Window Film Market

The market is largely dominated by several multinationals. It includes various companies such as 3M; Eastman Chemical Company; American Standard Window Film; Solar Gard Performance Plastics; Madico Inc; Toray Plastics (America) Inc.; Hanita Coatings; and Armolan Window Film. Moreover, the market is highly integrated with the presence of these companies.In February 2019, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. announced to invest in a polypropylene film line. This initiative is expected to expand and automate production capabilities of the company in order to meet rising consumer demand.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Window Film Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global window film market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Sun Control

Decorative

Security & Safety

Privacy

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Others

