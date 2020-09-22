Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size Report, 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size Report, 2020-2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

The global point of entry water treatment systems market size was valued over USD 7.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to progress at over 4.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 on account of growing public health awareness, rising global population specifically in urban areas, along with increasing water pollution.

Government across the countries have introduced strict guidelines in order to restrict contamination in drinking water. Increasing awareness towards public health is projected to complement the adoption of point of entry (POE) water treatment systems. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

U.S. is one of the leading markets for point of entry water treatment systems on account of its advanced processing capabilities and highly developed technology industries. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been implementing numerous regulations aimed at ensuring the water treatment services in the manufacturing and municipal level.

The systems are designed to provide low cost, hygiene, and environmental protection while providing additional benefits. Key raw equipment used in point of entry water treatment systems manufacturing are membrane, filters, pumps, valves, tanks, automation systems, and many more.

The products are generally priced greater than the competing point of use systems, on account of use of advanced raw materials and their technological complexity. Increasing health awareness, particularly in the developed regions including Europe and North America, and some parts of Asia Pacific, are anticipated to propel the market for point of entry water treatment systems over the forecast period.

The market for point of entry water treatment systems, benefits from the number of regulations enacted by the regulatory authorities across Europe and North America. The consumers in the market for point of entry systems are highly sensitive regarding the installation cost of the systems. As a result, the companies are involved in offering discounts and price reductions in a bid to attract consumers.

Technology Insights of Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

Based on technology, the point of entry water treatment systems market is segmented into reverse osmosis, disinfection, distillation, filtration, water softeners, and others. Reverse osmosis (RO) systems technology segment accounted for 17.1% of market share, in terms of revenue, in 2019, on account of its large-scale adoption coupled with the ease in installation and maintenance.

RO systems are anticipated to witness a slowdown throughout the forecast period, on account of new products and combination technologies introduced in the market for point of entry water treatment systems during the past few years, for instance, RO + UV systems. Increasing adoption of alternatives technologies offers numerous advantages including enhanced features as well as better efficiency.

Water softeners accounted for USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to be the third largest technology segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for water softening process i.e. elimination of magnesium, calcium, and other material from the hard water is expected to witness substantial growth.

The filtration technology segment is expected to account for a significant market share owing to high adoption of filters in workplaces, residence, and institutions. Demand for disinfection and RO is expected to show substantial growth in coming years on account of their higher effectiveness in order to remove minerals and contaminants.

Application Insights of Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

The market for point of entry water treatment systems categorizes products based on application into residential and non-residential segments. Affluent residences with large number of water dispensers including taps, showers, and pools have conventionally displayed wider penetration and adoption of point of entry water treatment systems.

In terms of revenue, the residential segment was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. The residential application segment is expected to witness measured growth over the forecast period essentially on account of high installation and maintenance cost of the systems.

The non-residential segment has a larger market share and is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020 to 2027. The segment includes healthcare service providers, transportation facilities, sports facilities, small scale commercial institutions, and industrial units.

The systems have a larger capacity, as it is installed at the inlet, and is therefore a preferred technology to cater to places where large volumes of water is required. These units are usually installed in large hotels, shopping malls, golf courses and sports arenas, performing art galleries, metro, bus, and train stations.

Regional Insights of Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

The market for point of entry water treatment systems is anticipated to be driven by rising requirements for the minimization of global water footprint and optimum treated water quality yields in emerging economies including Asia Pacific, and Central and South Africa. As more countries introduce tighter regulations to control point of entry water treatment systems in their jurisdiction, the market is anticipated to witness stronger growth over the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific countries coupled with the growth of sectors including oil and gas, mining, power generation, and paper and pulp in developing countries including India, China, and Singapore are some of the major growth propelling factors. In terms of revenue, the market for point of entry water treatment systems in Asia Pacific is anticipated to surpass USD 4.3 billion by 2027.

The key manufacturers are looking to expand their geographical reach and target countries like Indonesia, South Africa, and Vietnam among other developing nations, to boost their revenue. U.S. based market players like 3M and Honeywell are looking to expand their operations in countries with increasing demand for point of entry systems as part of their strategic growth plans.

Growing population, rising urbanization and growth in food and beverage and chemical-petrochemical industries are expected to positively influence the region”s water treatment industry. Growing economic condition in South American countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela are attracting many large companies to set their production unit in the region, which results in high demand for fresh and processed water.

Market Share Insights of Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

New market entrants are seeking greater opportunities in the global market for point of entry water treatment systems to gain market share. Companies attempting to establish themselves in the market are required to compete with existing multinationals including 3M, Dow Chemicals, GE, BWT AG, and Culligan International owing to wide product portfolio and improved product offerings.

Notable players in the market for point of entry water treatment systems include 3M, Pentair, Dow Chemicals, Honeywell, BWT AG, Culligan, GE, and Watts Water Technologies. These players control a significant share in terms of revenue in the global market. Some of these international companies have deals with local players to provide after sales services at affordable rates.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global point of entry water treatment systems market report on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Reverse Osmosis systems

Distillation systems

Disinfection methods

Filtration methods

Water Softeners

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Non-residential

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size Report, 2020-2027 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580