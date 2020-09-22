Histology & Cytology Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Histology & Cytology market.

The global histology and cytology market size recorded a revenue of USD 12.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Histological techniques have largely been considered as primary means of determining tissue organization. However, over the past three decades, due to several advancements, these techniques have become critical diagnostic tools for evaluation of chronic diseases, thereby driving the market.

Rapid advancements in microscopy and immunohistochemistry are likely to boost the demand for histology and cytology examinations. These advances include virtual microscopy, which is a form of static telepathology. Virtual microscopy requires multiple copies of slides and has potential applications across education, research, and diagnostics.

Virtual microscopy enables users to create virtual slides that can be archived on a network server and viewed by different users. In addition, inclusion of informatics tools combines clinical medicine with science by integrating gross pathology with other branches of pathology, such as histopathology and autopsy pathology.

Advent of liquid-based cytology offers numerous benefits such as better clarity, requires less screening time, facilitates uniform smearing, and results in improved handling of inflammatory and hemorrhagic samples. Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic procedures to screen cancer is a pivotal aspect expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

In addition, digital pathology is gaining immense importance as efficient management, acquisition, and interpretation of pathology information becomes pivotal for disease diagnosis. Digital slides are employed by professional for histology training as these digital slides enable annotation of desired regions.

Type of Examination Insights

Rising significance for early disease diagnosis is set to promote the use of cytology and products. Cytology and histology combine the study of microstructure of cells and tissues, which helps practitioners take decisions for effective treatment. Timely treatment of various forms of cancer, such as breast, pancreatic, lung, and cervical, depends upon early screening and detection.

Histology and cytology are the best sources of diagnostic evaluation for cancer prognosis to improve survival rate. Cytological analysis is a nonaggressive technique and is preferred by patients, making it a feasible option for early diagnosis and cancer detection.

Cytology involves identifying and diagnosing diseases through microscopic examination of single cells and small clusters of cells in different types of smears. It is the safest, simplest, and quickest means of diagnosing diseases through analysis at a cellular level. Furthermore, cytological tests are also used during follow-up of patients undergoing treatment to monitor their progress.

Cytology tests are preferred over histological tests as specimens are easily available; they cause less discomfort with minimal serious complications. Cytological examinations are projected to contribute substantially to the global histology and cytology market throughout the forecast period, attributed to rising adoption of the same in the field of oncology.

Product Insights of Histology & Cytology Market

Histology and pathology instruments include tissue processor, microtome, tissue embedders, cryostat, and microscope, which help prepare and examine tissues. Automated histology instruments have the advantage of increasing productivity or processing diagnostic samples, decreasing risk of infection, and improving treatments.

Furthermore, several market players are expanding their product portfolio pertaining to histology consumables, contributing to the global revenue throughout the forecast period. For instance, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, offers a diverse range of histology consumables including cassettes, stains, paraffin, blades, slides, cover glass, autopsy consumables, dissection consumables, mounting media, adhesives, and reagents.

Whereas, emerging manufacturers are also keen on investing in histology and cytology consumables aimed at enhancing laboratory workflow. For example, CellPath Ltd offers consumables targeted towards improved cell collection, minimized patient discomfort, and enhanced efficiency. Thus, increasing pool of such manufacturers is expected to increase accessibility of novel consumables employed in histology and cytology protocols, further contributing to the revenue generated by this segment throughout the forecast period.

End-use Insights

Rising employment of cytology and histology products by biotechnology/pharmaceutical companies, academic research, and contract research organizations has been witnessed in the recent years. This has contributed to the dominance of life sciences among end-users analyzed in this market. Pathology study is essential for healthcare manufacturers for successful drug development being engaged in basic research and clinical trials. Additionally, emerging digital solutions associated with histology and cytology are gaining significant traction across biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

This is also supplemented by market participants that are investing in the development of digital pathology solutions. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd manufactures digital pathology solutions that are aimed at enhancing remote diagnosis such as, VENTANA slide scanners, enterprise software, and image analysis software. Whereas, Koninklijke Philips N.V. has developed a clinical digital pathology solution namely, Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution that is designed for improving clinical workflows along with patient care. Introduction of such novel digital solutions has piqued the interest of professionals operating in the life science industry and have begun to employ histology and cytology products on a larger scale to ensure ease and accuracy of end-use setting workflow.

Regional Insights of Histology & Cytology Market

Significant awareness about cancer and regular health screening, favorable government reimbursement policies, and availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are key factors promoting the use of cytology and histology products in the North America region.

In addition, U.S. exhibits a large pool of local manufacturers offering a vast portfolio of reagents developed specifically for cytology and histology applications. Furthermore, approvals and commercialization of products in the region, R&D activities by educational institutes and industry players, and high healthcare spending are some secondary factors contributing to the revenue generated in this region.

Due to large geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyle, and socioeconomic conditions, there is high incidence of cancer across the Asia Pacific region. Hence, larger target population, increase in awareness about cancer screening, and investment of multinational companies in this region are some of the factors expected to boost the regional market in the coming years.

Histology and Cytology Market Share Insights

In the recent years, the market has witnessed a substantial number of strategic developments by companies aimed at sustaining market competition. For example, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher announced the divestiture of its anatomical pathology unit to PHC Holdingsa healthcare firm based in Japan. Thermo Fisher entered into a definitive agreement with the company (PHC) for USD 1.1 billion. This anatomical pathology unit is inclusive of consumables for cytology and histology testing along with microscope slides as well as associated instruments.

Whereas, in April 2019, Hologic, Inc. received CE IVD mark for its cytology slide processor namely, ThinPrep Genesis. With this approval, the company is set to strengthen its market position in Europe. Some of the key players in the market include Trivitron Healthcare; Hologic, Inc.; Sysmex Corporation; Danaher; Abbott; Becton, Dickinson and Company; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Histology & Cytology Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global histology and cytology market report on the basis of type of examination, product, end use, and region:

Type of Examination Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Histology

Cytology

Cervical cancer

Breast cancer

Other cancers

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Instruments and Analysis Software System

Consumable and Reagents

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Life Sciences

Clinical Diagnostics

