Dental Practice Management Software Market Size Report, 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global dental practice management software market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to ongoing technological developments in the field, rising geriatric population globally, and favorable government initiatives in the oral healthcare industry. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITEC) act promotes and accelerates the adoption of health IT solutions in U.S.

The HITEC act is implemented to improve healthcare delivery and provide quality services to patients. Adoption of healthcare IT solutions, especially by specialty clinics such as dental practices, is anticipated to increase insurance coverage. These factors are expected to increase the demand for dental services thereby driving the need for dental practice management software in the future.

According to the National Institute on Aging, in 2010, about 524 million people were 65 years or older, which is about 8.0% of the global population. By 2050, the number is anticipated to reach approximately 1.5 billion, accounting for 16.0% of the global population. The correlation between the aging population and the surge in oral healthcare services is expected to benefit the market for dental practice management software in the coming years.

Dental practice management software can be deployed in various modes including web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. Out of the three modes, web-based deployment mode is preferred owing to higher security and storage capacity. The web-based deployment mode segment dominated the market in 2019 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Deployment Mode Insights

The web-based deployment mode segment held a majority share in 2019 owing to reasonable price, higher security, instant software updates, and unlimited storage capacity. This mode of deployment also provides universal access to patient database. On the other hand, the cloud-based deployment mode is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dental practice management software market over the forecast period.

The mergers and collaborations by the key players to provide cloud-based solutions to its customers are expected to drive the growth of this segment. For instance, Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. acquired HealthFusion Holdings, Inc., a provider of cloud-based practice management solutions and EHR in April 2016.

Development and commercialization of updated versions of existing software are likely to boost their adoption over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2017, DentiMax, Inc. released the 18th version of its flagship dental practice management software. DentiMax 18 is more powerful, graphical, with new paperless enhancements, and smoother than previous versions.

Application Insights of Dental Practice Management Software Market

The dental practice management software is used in applications such as patient communication, invoice and billing, payment processing, insurance management, and others. The patient communication software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to its rising adoption due to advanced features including text messaging for reminders, family reminders, and patient satisfaction surveys. In addition, due to the increased usage of online payment portals for payment of medical fees, payment processing software is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

End-use Insights

Due to an increasing number of dental practices, the demand for the dental practice management software is increasing. The number of dentists increased to 199,486 in 2018 from 195,770 in 2015. The dental clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Increasing number of dental clinics adopting dental practice management software across the globe is driving segment growth. The software manages operations including accounting, billing, and scheduling and enhances the work efficiency of the clinics. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive demand for the software in dental clinics over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Dental Practice Management Software Market

North America held a majority of the share in 2019 in terms of revenue. Local presence of major industry players, such as Henry Schein; Patterson Companies.; Carestream Dental; Curve Dental; Practice Web; NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC; Athenahealth; and DentiMax, LLC, has propelled the growth of the regional market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Improving oral healthcare structure, growing investments by healthcare IT companies in the region, and improving economic conditions are facilitating the high demand. Henry Schein entered the market for dental practice management software in Japan by investing in Iwase Dental Supply Inc., in 2014. Furthermore, with continuous development of technology, presence of highly skilled dentists, and extensive adoption of digital dentistry, Singapore has become a hub for dental innovations.

Market Share Insights of Dental Practice Management Software Market

Some of the key players in the market for dental practice management software are Patterson Companies, Inc.; Henry Schein, Inc.; Carestream Dental; NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC; DentiMax, LLC; and Practice Web, Inc. These companies provide a wide range of solutions with customized modules for clinics of all sizes.

Various innovative technological solutions and mergers and acquisitions contribute to the large share captured by a few industry giants. For instance, in February 2016, Henry Schein entered into an agreement to acquire Dental Cremer S.A., which is a distributor of equipment and supplies in Brazil. In February 2014, the company also acquired five of Arseus NVs businesses in three European countries. The businesses include practice management software companies and distributors for dentistry products in France.

In April 2018, Patterson Dental launched a new cloud management software-Fuse-to aid dental professionals in connecting reports and scheduling patients. In August 2017, the company entered into a distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. pertaining to its iTero Element intraoral scanning system. This strategic initiative expanded the CAD/CAM product portfolio of Patterson with iTero scanners proven digital technology.

Partnerships and acquisitions to migrate to cloud are expected to increase the market of cloud-based dental practice management software. For instance, in December 2017, Planet DDS, a cloud-based software provider in U.S., announced a partnership with Advanced Dental Management (ADM). Through this partnership, ADM gained a global view of practice operations, centralized reporting, and anywhere-anytime access to information through a web browser. Denticon, a Planet DDS software, is a flexible, powerful, cloud-based practice management software popular across the U.S.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Dental Practice Management Software Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global dental practice management software market based on deployment mode, application, end use, and region:

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Web based

Cloud based

On premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Patient Communication Software

Invoice/Billing Software

Payment Processing Software

Insurance Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

