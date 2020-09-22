Global Industrial Design Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)By Type (Product Design, Model Design and Fabrication, User Interface and Interaction Design, Other Industrial Design), by Application (Transportation, Electronic, Household, Machinery & Equipment)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Design market.

Introduction to Industrial Design

Design is a layout plan that best achieves a specific purpose. Good design is highly imperative and industrial design (ID) is a process by which designed product is made ready for mass production. The origin of industrial design lies in the industrialization of products. ID involves combinations of sciences, technology, visual arts disciplines, requires communication and problem-solving skills. In other words, industrial design is a strategic process of problem-solving that drives innovation, builds business, and leads to a better quality of life through innovative and new systems, products, services, and experiences. It is an interdisciplinary profession that sparks creativity to solve problems and create solutions with the determination of making a system, product, service, experience, or business better.

ID provides a more optimistic way to look to the future by reframing problems as opportunities. It connects research, innovation, technology, business, and customers to offer new value and competitive advantage in the economic, social, and environmental fields.

The manufactured products are the outcome of a design process, and the landscape of this process can take many forms such as it can be conducted by an individual or a large team. It can be based on creativity or calculated scientific decisions, or both at the same time. It is also influenced by various factors as varied as materials, production processes, business strategy, and aesthetic attitudes. Thus, the role of an industrial designer is to create and execute design solutions for problems regarding form, function, physical ergonomics, sustainability, sales, marketing, and brand development. In part, industrial designers are product designers envisioning, creating, and making things that are used daily. When creating products, they think about technical performance, environmental concerns, human comfort, aesthetics, and ergonomics of many products -from toasters and mobiles to sporting goods and tools. Industrial designers thus have crucial importance when it comes to developing products for end-users that have a mass-appeal.

Product design segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in the target market owing to increasing demand for product design in various end-use industries. Among the application segments, the transportation segment is expected to account for the highest share in the global industrial design market in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies in the automotive industry for easy and automated production. Based on region, Asia Pacific market accounts for major revenue share in the global industrial design market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization, coupled with the adoption of IoT solutions, and increasing investments in the industrial sector in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the target market in the region.

Additionally, post COVID-19 pandemic countries like the US and Japan are looking out to relocate their production out of China. Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and India are likely to benefit from these production relocation activities.

Global Industrial Design Market segmentation based on Type

Based on Type:

Product Design – This is to generate and prioritize features and functionality that can bring value to users with respect to the stated purpose of the product. The product design process includes a set of tactical and strategic activities, from the generation of an idea to commercialization.

Model Design and Fabrication – It is a design and production process that combines modeling along with manufacturing. Generally, various products are modeled using CAD software packages and fabricated using different machines such as laser cutter, CNC machines, 3D printer, etc.

User Interface and Interaction Design – This is to enhance the usability, visual, and technological qualities of an interface to add satisfaction to the user and to define and facilitate interaction between user and product. In this, the focus is on the visual interface design (how the user faces the system and how the system faces the user) and system interaction behavior (how the user acts on the system and how the system acts on the user).

This is to enhance the usability, visual, and technological qualities of an interface to add satisfaction to the user and to define and facilitate interaction between user and product. In this, the focus is on the visual interface design (how the user faces the system and how the system faces the user) and system interaction behavior (how the user acts on the system and how the system acts on the user). Other Industrial Designs

Drivers of Global Industrial Design Market

Expanding demand from customers for innovative products, well supported by the continuously evolving technological advancements has provided a strong platform for the global industrial design market to thrive. Industrial designs for products also provide uniqueness and creates brand value for companies to gain a major share in the market.

Growing demand for consumer electronics such as smart devices, cell phones, laptops, household electronics, appliances, etc. from customers, coupled with their growing purchasing power has provided a firm boost to the growth. Additionally, growing demand for PCBs, semiconductors serving both consumers and industries is expected to be a vital factor driving demand for industrial designs.

Shifting focus of manufacturers towards the adoption of Industry 4.0 is another factor that promises utilization of industrial design ranging from floor lay-outs to production operations. The amalgamation of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), etc. to create smart factories and smart manufacturing is expected to augment the growth of the global industrial design market.

Growth of critical industries such as aerospace & defense, medical devices, utilities, construction, telecommunication, manufacturing, etc. is another important factor augmenting the growth of the global industrial design market.

Restraints for Global Industrial Design Market

Cost in terms of investments, R&D time, and the entire process from conception to product development is high.

Opportunities in Global Industrial Design Market

R&D investments by companies to focus on aesthetics and functionality of products and brand building to provide value-added experience to its users is a factor creating lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the target market.

Increasing penetration into untapped markets in developing economies is expected to create enormous growth opportunities for prominent players operating in the global industrial design market over the forecast period

IoT is identified as key in the industrial design industry and a major factor to consider while innovating and working in the industrial design sector. It enables effective automation of industrial processes and is consequently being implemented in the manufacturing sector across the globe. The global industrial design market relies on IoT tools as they gain acceptance in countries and adopt more advanced tools and mechanisms for complicated industrial design procedures.

COVID-19 shutdown and lockdown have brought Earth healing in focus and news. A number of the different analysis show that emissions in 2020 will fall by 4-8%, somewhere between 2 and 3 billion tonnes of warming gas. That’s between six and ten times larger than during the last global recession. This will trigger Eco-friendly manufacturing processes to become more widespread in the industrial sector, shaping the path of the industrial design market as a significant factor.

Global and Regional Market Size of Industrial Design Market

The Global market size in 2014 was US$ 34151 Million and is expected to be US$ 45743 Million in 2020.

The North America market size in 2014 was US$ 7204 Million and is expected to be US$ 9469 Million in 2020. The North America market share in percentage was 21.09% in 2014 and 20.7% in 2020

The Europe market size in 2014 was US$ 8331 Million and is expected to be US$ 11152 Million in 2020. The Europe market share in percentage was 24.39% in 2014 and 24.37% in 2020

The APAC market size in 2014 was US$ 14624 Million and is expected to be US$ 20040 Million in 2020. The APAC market share in percentage was 42.8% in 2014 and 43.8% in 2020

The South America market size in 2014 was US$ 2250 Million and is expected to be US$ 2884 Million in 2020. The South America market share in percentage was 6.58% in 2014 and 6.3% in 2020

The MEA market size in 2014 was US$ 1742 Million and is expected to be US$ 2198 Million in 2020. The MEA market share in percentage was 5.1% in 2014 and 4.8% in 2020

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from the year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery & Equipment

Other

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Industrial Design Market

Key Insights Covered: Industrial Design Market

Market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate) of the Industrial Design industry. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate, and gross margin) of the Industrial Design industry. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Industrial Design industry. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of the Industrial Design industry.

Research Methodology: Industrial Design Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

