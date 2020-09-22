Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market Report 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)By Product (Solid, Corrugated,Multiwall) By Industrial Segments (Buildings and Construction, Agriculture, Interior Design, Automotive,Defense and Aerospace)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polycarbonate Sheet market.

Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market Overview

Polycarbonates are thermoplastic polymers that can be molded, worked, thermoformed into various shapes. The chemical structures of polycarbonates contain carbonate groups that link together the organic functional groups, and they exhibit several properties such as dimensional stability, low weight, high durability, high impact resistance, transparency, high heat resistance, and others.

Thermoplastics can be heated, cooled, and reheated without degrading the quality of the materials. The liquefied thermoplastics can be injection molded and recycled due to which they are finding applications in various industries.

Industrial synthesis of polycarbonates is done using several techniques depending on the specific characteristics required from the manufactured materials. The most common method adopted is the synthesis of polycarbonates by step-growth polymerization technique using phosgene and bisphenol-A. The polycarbonate pellets that are developed are transformed into various shapes by subjecting them to various temperatures and pressure to obtain the required form and structure of the products. Polycarbonate sheets are thus developed through this process and used in various industries. Other manufacturing methods are also being developed, which does not use bisphenol A for the production of polycarbonate sheets.

Polycarbonate sheets are available in various forms, such as solid form or hollow form. Solid polycarbonate sheets have a compact structure, whereas the hollow polycarbonates have space between its structure. The hollow polycarbonate sheets can be further classified into twin wall polycarbonate sheets, triple wall polycarbonate sheets, and others. Other forms of sheets such as corrugated sheets are also manufactured and provide a wide range of glazing applications with the capability of withstanding high impact. Polycarbonate sheets are also available in various configurations, which include general-purpose, light-diffuser, anti-fog coating, and others. Several standards, such as ISO 11963:2012 have been set up to specify the requirements for developing polycarbonate sheets that suit the requirements.

Drivers of Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market

Properties of polycarbonate sheets, which include light-weight and high-impact qualities make them suitable for use in various electrical appliances such as LCD sections, computers, mobile phones, and others. The durability of polycarbonate sheets also makes them the safest material for use in electrical appliances and acts as the main factor that is expected to affect the growth of the global polycarbonate sheet market.

Physical properties exhibited by polycarbonate sheets involve flexibility, resistance to heat, lightness, which allows them to be molded to various designs depending on the requirement. Hence, these sheets are widely used for the production of various transparent sections of automobiles such as front light bezels, lenses, etc. This acts as yet another factor that is expected to affect the growth of the polycarbonate sheet market globally.

Greenhouses made of polycarbonate sheets are capable of blocking the harmful UV radiations emitting from the sun and thus allowing healthy growth of the plants. The availability of multiple options of sheets such as single wall polycarbonate sheets, twin wall carbonate sheets, and others also provide a wide choice for the customers and are widely used in agricultural buildings and other glazing applications. This also acts as a major factor that augments the growth of the target market.

Polycarbonate sheets are light-weight, and with the addition of different features such as anti-scratch coating, layers are capable of withstanding damages, making them suitable for use as a protective layer against riots, prison windows, and others. Thus polycarbonate sheets have found use in police forces, which also acts as one of the main factors that is expected to propel the growth of the global polycarbonate sheet market.

Polycarbonate sheet materials are transparent and flexible, which can be molded or extruded into various forms and also exhibit high functionality at various temperatures. These sheets are also tough and have higher durability and thus are used for developing windows and safety shields. This has led to the use of polycarbonate sheets for use in various medical applications where protective shielding is required. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 along the increasing demand for protective equipment has also contributed to their increased use in the medical field. This acts as one of the main factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global polycarbonate sheet market.

Increasing demand in various end-use industries, which include construction, agriculture, etc. also acts as one of the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the target market.

Rise in the disposable income in various emerging economies such as India and China fuels the demand for products such as automobiles, and others that use polycarbonate sheets as one of their raw materials. This increasing demand also acts as yet another factor that is expected to propel the growth of the global polycarbonate sheet market.

Likely Challenges for Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market Players

Bisphenol A release from the polycarbonate sheets when they come in contact with food is highly toxic in nature and hazardous for human health. Also, the polycarbonate sheets, when dumped in water bodies, may seriously threaten the life of the aquatic animals. This acts as the main factor that is expected to negatively affect the growth of the global polycarbonate sheet market.

The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to severely hamper the production as well as the manufacturing operations due to the global shutdown of major economies, thus creating a backlog of orders. This bottleneck in the production and the distribution of the products can significantly affect the end-use industries. In the coming years, the COVID-19 is also likely to cause significant economic damage, resulting in a recession, high inflation rates and act as yet another factor that may affect the growth of the polycarbonate sheet market. Opportunities in Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market

Polycarbonate sheets are highly durable as well as temperature resistant thus making them suitable for use in the development of various products which needs to endure harsher environmental conditions such as marketing signs which include billboard, Identification Cards, and others. These provide newer opportunities for players in the market to develop products that suit the requirements for the particular application and also increase their presence in the market.

The increasing investment of governments in several countries for the development of infrastructure creates an opportunity for the end-use industries to use polycarbonate sheets for developing various products such as roofing solutions. This acts as a major opportunity for the existing players as well as new players to invest in R&D and develop newer products and also increase their presence and improve their market share globally.

Global Trends observed in Polycarbonate Sheet Space

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. developed new products for elite athletes and revolutionizing the production of sunglasses and glasses. The new eyewear made out of lupilon helps to protect the eyes of the athletes and thus helping them to improve their performance. Other product lines which include polycarbonate sheets with heightened anti-combustibility.

New product development through software simulation enables the companies to develop polycarbonate sheets with optimal design, reducing the scrap rates during the production process and reducing the time to market of the products. The structural, thermal and the optical analysis of the products using digital engineering simulation helps in optimal utilization of resources to develop the best quality of polycarbonate sheets

Companies such as Covestro are using computer-aided engineering (CAE) to develop newer design, function, and improve the efficiency of production of thermoplastic sheets by improving the production metrics such as quality, rate, and other features. Other software programs such as ABAQUS, LS-DYNA, and others are also used to perform structural analysis and customize the products

Recent trends have shown that companies are developing newer products with enhanced features that suit the requirements. With the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) polycarbonate face shield, polycarbonate sneeze guards, polycarbonate aerosol boxes, and other products developed to provide better protection against the disease and contain the spread.

Studies have shown that the use of bisphenol A for the production of polycarbonates is dangerous for human health as well as aquatic life. Hence several companies such as B&C Plastics Ltd. and others are developing BPA free polycarbonate sheets to prevent toxicity and increase the safety of the users

Sustainable development of products has been undertaken by the companies through innovations in the material solutions used for the production of polycarbonate sheets. Recycled plastics are reprocessed to form granules that are used for developing newer products

Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market Trends and Size

For the year 2020, market share and demand APAC region will account for a market revenue of USD $1.36 Billion, followed by the Europe region with a market demand of USD $1 Billion. North America region will account for approximately USD $0.86 Billion.

The corrugated segment is estimated to be the most lucrative segment in the Global Polycarbonate Sheet market with and projected CAGR of 4.7%.

In 2020, the corrugated segment is estimated to account for US$ 1,349.9 Mn, and account for a revenue share of 35.4%

The solid segment is estimated to account for a 24.3% revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market Size by Industrial Application 2014 vs 2020

End-Use 2014 2020 Building & Construction 1,069.8 1,402 Agriculture 440 510 Interior Design 187.9 220 Automotive 627.1 784 Defense & Aerospace 383.3 477 Other End-Use 259.2 282

<u>Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Polycarbonate Sheet Market</u>

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Based on Product Type:

Solid

Corrugated

Multiwall

Other Product Types

Based on End-Use:

Buildings and Construction

Agriculture

Interior Design

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Other End-Use

