Global Bromelain Market 2020 By Form(Powder,Cream,Tablet,Capsule) By Application(Food & Beverages,Pharmaceuticals,Industrial,Cosmetics) By GDU(1200 GDU/G, 2000 GDU/G, 2500 GDU/G) By Sales Channel(Retail,Pharmacies & Drug Stores,Online Sales Channel)(Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Bromelain is a natural enzyme extract that is derived from pineapples (fruit). It can be extracted from the peel, stems, leaves, plant waste, or juice of pineapple if it is fresh, but generally, for commercial purposes, it is extracted from the stem of pineapple.

The active ingredients in bromelain proteinases and proteases help in breaking down protein in the body. It can be used as an effective natural remedy for many health ailments. Bromelain supplements have therapeutic benefits in the treatment of osteoarthritis, sinusitis, allergies, and many others. It also possesses potent anti-cancer properties. These supplements can be used for both topical and oral use. Bromelain is used topically to remove dead skin from burns and aids in healing wounds faster. It can be either used alone or in conjunction with other medicines. Consuming bromelain after intense physical exertion prevents muscle soreness, reduces pain or weakness, and also helps in improving flexibility. Apart from dietary supplements, bromelain is used as a dough softener in bakery products, it is also used in meat tenderizers, candies, beverages, health foods as a flavor enhancer. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of bromelain are thoroughly sought in multiple skincare products.

Apart from the applications mentioned above, the other applications of bromelain can be found in industries such as animal feed, paper industry, textile industry, detergents, leather, and paper processing, etc. Bromelain has a wide range of therapeutic benefits for numerous ailments, but, it is highly important to consult a doctor before using it, as its usage has been known to cause mild side-effects. Consuming bromelain in high dosages may cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and may lead to heavier than normal menstrual bleeding. It is advisable to stop consuming bromelain two weeks before any surgery. Consuming bromelain with certain antibiotics like amoxicillin may be counterproductive.

Prudence is required before combining the use of bromelain with certain drugs like anticoagulants, antiplatelet drugs as it might increase the chances of bruising and excessive bleeding. Also, people with allergies to pineapple and other substances that elicit allergic reactions in those with pineapple allergies must be watchful before consuming bromelain. Bromelain in cosmetics is not suitable for all skin types, and higher concentrations may irritate sensitive skin types.

Improved production methods and the development of new technologies have significantly bettered the quality and effectivity of bromelain. Developed purification strategies have enabled the effective extraction of highly active and pure bromelain. Improved quality of bromelain will promote the adoption of bromelain across the end-use industries. Bromelain is made in different forms like powder, cream, tablet, and capsules for end-use. Among them, powder form is expected to register the highest revenue growth over the forecast period, as powder form has multiple applications in different types of food products, beverages, and cosmetics.

Based on applications, the bromelain market is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and cosmetics. The food & beverage segment is expected to register a relatively higher revenue growth over the forecast period. Based on distribution channels, the bromelain market is segmented as retail sales channels, pharmacies & drug stores, and online sales channels. The retail sales channel is expected to be the most favored channel of distribution for bromelain during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for a majority revenue share of the bromelain market over the forecast period, followed by the markets in Europe.

Drivers for Global Bromelain Market

Bromelain is an effective health supplement that is used in the treatment of a wide range of health conditions like osteoarthritis, sinusitis, digestion problems, etc. The effectivity of bromelain consumption is expected to be a significant factor in the growth of the bromelain market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the necessity of enhanced immunity. Healthcare experts are suggesting the consumption of immunity booster supplements to help prevent any infections. Bromelain can be a helpful supplement for preventing the symptoms of the Coronavirus such as a sore throat, given its anti-inflammatory properties.

Demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat dishes is increasingly rising among consumers. The use of bromelain for meat tenderization is time and resource-efficient as compared to traditional methods of marination. The reduced production cost with the use of bromelain is expected to boost the demand for it and thereby drive the revenue growth of the bromelain market.

Bromelain is a cheaper alternative to expensive anti-inflammatory drugs. It is a natural alternative for various ailments like osteoarthritis, muscle soreness, sinusitis, etc. The increasing expenditure on healthcare in developed and emerging economies is expected to support the growth of the bromelain market during the forecast period.

The demand for skincare products is continually growing at a rapid pace. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits of bromelain, as well as its lesser cost price, are factors that are expected to contribute to the incorporation of bromelain in the cosmetic industry. This is expected to have a positive impact on the revenue growth of the bromelain market.

Bromelain has applications in the textile industry as an impurity remover and dyeing enhancer. The growth of the textile industry is expected to boost the demand for bromelain and augment the growth of the bromelain market in turn. Bromelain is also used in animal feed, and its various other applications play a significant role in supporting the growth of the target market.

Restraints for Global Bromelain Market

Use of bromelain is not advisable to individuals allergic to pineapple or other substances like grass pollen, celery, fennel, carrots, wheat, latex, etc. that may elicit allergic reactions to those allergic to pineapple. The possibility of allergic reactions from the intake of bromelain may result in lower adoption levels, and this may hamper the revenue growth of the bromelain market.

High dosage of bromelain may cause mild side-effects in some individuals such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, heavier than normal menstrual bleeding, etc. Also, not enough is known about its safety when used during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. In addition to that, bromelain may cause side-effects when coupled with antibiotics like amoxicillin or tetracycline. Consuming bromelain with anticoagulants and antiplatelet drugs is also counterproductive, resulting in excessive bleeding and bruising. These factors may have a negative impact on the bromelain market.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the production activities and supply chain of bromelain. The bromelain market is expected to demonstrate slight signs of retrogradation, given the current circumstances, where international and intra-national trade is selectively closed.

Opportunities for Global Bromelain Market

Research suggests bromelain can be a promising prospect for the development of oral enzyme therapies for cancer patients. More research is required to understand the effectivity and mechanism of its usage in anticancer therapies. However, continuous and perseverant research efforts can present a promising opportunity for bromelain in anticancer treatment.

The development of improved extraction and filtration processes can further improve the quality and purity of bromelain. Improved grades of bromelain are expected to improve its effectivity and presents a lucrative opportunity for the increased adoption of bromelain in end-use industries. R&D can lead to newer applications of bromelain in the future

Trends in Global Bromelain Market

Presently, consumers prefer plant-based, natural, and organic products for consumption or skin application. Growing awareness about natural or nature-sourced products like bromelain and changing preferences of consumers can be beneficial for the adoption of bromelain as dietary supplements and in cosmetics.

Bromelain Market Size, Revenue and CAGR

The food & beverages segment is estimated to be the most lucrative segment in the Global Bromelain market with projected CAGR of 4.7%

The food & beverages segment is estimated to contribute 60.4% revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

Retails Sales Channel will be the biggest revenue generator with sales in the range of approximately USD450 Million in 2020, while Online sales will amount to approximately 127 Million in 2020

Bromelain Market Revenue 2014 vs 2020

Application 2014 2020 Food & Beverages 338 428.2 Pharmaceuticals 142.9 168.9 Industrial 59.9 69.2 Cosmetics 40.1 45.1 Total 580.9 711.4

Global Bromelain Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison by Major Regions (2018 vs 2019 vs 2020)

Year 2018 2019 2020 North America 214 223 232 Europe 190.2 196 202 Asia-Pacific 161 169 175.2 South America 57 58 61 MEA 39 40.1 41.4

The bromelain market in North America is estimated to account for a revenue share of 32% in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period

The market in Europe is estimated to be valued US$ 202 Mn and register a revenue share of 28.4%. and register a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2030

Market Segmentation of Bromelain DemandÂ

By Source Type

Stem Bromelain

Fruit Bromelain

Based on Form

Powder

Cream

Tablet

Capsule

By Gelatin Digestion Units (GDU/G)

1200 (GDU/G)

2000 (GDU/G)

2500 (GDU/G)

Others

By Industrial Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sales Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Sales Channel

Key Bromelain manufacturers covered in this report:

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

Great Food (Dehydration) Co., Ltd.

Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd

Plamed Green Science Group

Enzybel International S.A

Mitushi BioPharma

Enzyme Technologies (PTY) Ltd

Xena Bio Herbal Pvt. Ltd

Antozyme Biotech

Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

