Global LED Lighting Driver Market 2020 By Driver(DALI, 0-10V Dimming, Standard(non-dim), Triac Dimming, Smart Driver) By Use(Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Special Lighting)(Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An LED Driver is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. This report is focused on the LED lighting applications.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in LED lighting driver market, while Europe is the biggest sales volume market for LED lighting driver in 2019.

In the industry, MEAN WELL profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Philips and Inventronics ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 5.02%, 4.60% and 1.86% % in 2018. The gap in market share keeps on enlarging due to different strategies.

Nowadays, 0-10V Dimming is the main technology for LED lighting driver, and the 0-10V Dimming reached a sales volume of approximately 115253 K units in 2016, with 31.53% of global sales volume.

The global LED Lighting Driver market is valued at 6020 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on LED Lighting Driver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Lighting Driver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MEAN WELL

Philips

Inventronics

Tridonic

Delta Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

MOSO Power

Eaglerise

TCI

OSRAM SYLVANIA

LIFUD

SELF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

APAC

Segment by Type

DALI

0-10V Dimming

Standard(non-dim)

Triac Dimming

Smart Driver

Segment by Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Special Lighting

