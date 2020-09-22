Incident and Emergency Management Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes Alert Technologies Corporation., Collins Aerospace, Esri, HEXAGON

The factors such as the rise in the necessity for safety and security solutions, due to increasing natural calamities & terrorist attacks, employment of regulatory policies for public safety, and need for emergency preparedness are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the incident and emergency management market. Additionally, the surge in smart cities is predicted to drive the adoption of intelligent evacuation systems and surveillance systems, thereby propelling the growth of the incident and emergency management market.

Leading Incident and Emergency Management Market Players:

Alert Technologies Corporation., Collins Aerospace, Esri, HEXAGON, Honeywell International Inc., IBM, MissionMode Solutions, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Siemens

The incident and emergency management refer to a standardized approach, which manages & prevents incidents or humanitarian emergencies that have severe outcomes. The incident and emergency management are involved in the integration & deployment of emergency systems and solutions at all nongovernment and government platforms. Furthermore, the use of technologically advanced equipment for terror attacks is anticipated to fuel the necessity for incident and emergency management systems.

The “Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the incident and emergency management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of incident and emergency management market with detailed market segmentation by component, vertical. The global incident and emergency management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading incident and emergency management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the incident and emergency management market.

The global incident and emergency management market is segmented on the basis of component, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, service, communication system. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as commercial and industrial, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, defense and military, transportation and logistics, government, others.

