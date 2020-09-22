COVID-19 Impact on Gas Turbine Market Projected to Register 4.4% CAGR to 2025

Global Gas Turbine Market Growth 2020-2025

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gas Turbine market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19880 million by 2025, from $ 16760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gas Turbine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gas Turbine market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: General Electric, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Siemens, Wood Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, MTU Aero Engines, Solar Turbines, Sulzer, Ansaldo Energia, MJB International, Proenergy Services

This study considers the Gas Turbine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gas Turbine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gas Turbine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gas Turbine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gas Turbine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gas Turbine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Gas Turbine by Company

4 Gas Turbine by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Gas Turbine Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 General Electric

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.1.3 General Electric Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 General Electric Latest Developments

12.2 MAN Diesel & Turbo

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.2.3 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 MAN Diesel & Turbo Latest Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.3.3 Siemens Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Siemens Latest Developments

12.4 Wood Group

