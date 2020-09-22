COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Analytics Market Grow at a CAGR of 25.9% to 2025

Global Mobile Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Mobile analytics involves measuring and analysing data generated by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and mobile applications. According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Analytics market will register a 25.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8440.3 million by 2025, from $ 3355.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Analytics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Tencent, King, Google, Electronic Arts, Baidu Netcom, Facebook, Xiamen Meitu, Gameloft, Cheetah Mobile, Taobao, Outfit7, Miniclip, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Amazon, Microsoft, Glu Games, QIYI, LINE Corp, Alipay

This study considers the Mobile Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Mobile APP Analytics

Mobile Web Analytics

Mobile Crash Reporting

Other Types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Android Platform

iOS Platform

Other Platforms

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobile Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Mobile Analytics by Players

4 Mobile Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Mobile Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Tencent

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 Tencent Mobile Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Tencent News

11.2 King

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 King Mobile Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 King News

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Google Mobile Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Google News

11.4 Electronic Arts

