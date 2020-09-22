COVID-19 Impact on Energy Trading & Risk Management Market Soar at 4.4% CAGR to 2025

Global Energy Trading & Risk Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner. Oil & gas, coal, power, and biofuel industries are the prominent energy sectors that require energy trading and risk management services.

According to this study, over the next five years the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1596.2 million by 2025, from $ 1345.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: OpenLink, Amphora, FIS, Accenture, Trayport, Sapient, Triple Point, Allegro, SAP, ABB, Eka Software

This study considers the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Vendor License & Service

SaaS/Hosted Service

The segment of vendor license and service holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 79%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

The proportion of power industry is about 29% in 2018.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) by Players

4 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 OpenLink

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Product Offered

11.1.3 OpenLink Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 OpenLink News

11.2 Amphora

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Amphora Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Amphora News

11.3 FIS

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Product Offered

11.3.3 FIS Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 FIS News

11.4 Accenture

