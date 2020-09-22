COVID-19 Impact on Baby Monitor Market Surge at 1.1% CAGR to 2025

Global Baby Monitor Market Growth 2020-2025

Baby Monitor, also called babymonitor, is an electronic device that belonging to the home security system for active babies sleep quality testing and so on. It belonging to the home security system and consists of two parts, Baby Monitors side or baby unit and the control side or parents unit. Put it in the baby’s room you can always monitoring the baby’s safety through the display.

According to this study, over the next five years the Baby Monitor market will register a 1.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 337.8 million by 2025, from $ 323.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Baby Monitor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Baby Monitor market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Safety 1st(Dorel), Vtech, Motorola, Samsung, NUK(Newell Brands), Philips, Summer Infant, D-Link, Snuza, Angelcare, Hisense

This study considers the Baby Monitor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Audio Baby Monitor

Video Baby Monitor

Internet Baby Monitor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial (Hospital&Early Learning Centre)

Home family

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Baby Monitor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Baby Monitor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Baby Monitor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Baby Monitor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Baby Monitor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Baby Monitor by Company

4 Baby Monitor by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Baby Monitor Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Safety 1st(Dorel)

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Baby Monitor Product Offered

12.1.3 Safety 1st(Dorel) Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Safety 1st(Dorel) Latest Developments

12.2 Vtech

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Baby Monitor Product Offered

12.2.3 Vtech Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Vtech Latest Developments

12.3 Motorola

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Baby Monitor Product Offered

12.3.3 Motorola Baby Monitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Motorola Latest Developments

12.4 Samsung

