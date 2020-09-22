COVID-19 Impact on Medical Alert Systems Market Rise at 7.9% CAGR to 2025

Global Medical Alert Systems Market Growth 2020-2025
Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on.
According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Alert Systems market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9198.5 million by 2025, from $ 6790.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Alert Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Alert Systems market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Philips Lifeline, Mobile Help, ADT, Greatcall, Alert-1, Tunstall, Life Alert, Connect America, Rescue Alert, Bay Alarm Medical, Medical Guardian, Lifefone, Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Better Alerts, LifeStation
This study considers the Medical Alert Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Landline Type
Mobile Type
Standalone Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Inside the Home
Outside the Home
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medical Alert Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Medical Alert Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Alert Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Alert Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Medical Alert Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Medical Alert Systems by Company
4 Medical Alert Systems by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Philips Lifeline
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Medical Alert Systems Product Offered
12.1.3 Philips Lifeline Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Philips Lifeline Latest Developments
12.2 Mobile Help
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Medical Alert Systems Product Offered
12.2.3 Mobile Help Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Mobile Help Latest Developments
12.3 ADT
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Medical Alert Systems Product Offered
12.3.3 ADT Medical Alert Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 ADT Latest Developments
12.4 Greatcall
