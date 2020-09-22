COVID-19 Impact on Logistics Services Market Grow at 1.9% CAGR to 2025

Global Logistics Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 859.8 million by 2025, from $ 798.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Expeditors International of Washington, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DB Schenker Logistics, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, CEVA Logistics, DSV, Hitachi Transport System, GEFCO, XPO Logistics, Dachser, Toll Holdings, GEODIS, Agility, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Panalpina, Yusen Logistics

This study considers the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) by Players

4 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Offered

11.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding News

11.2 Expeditors International of Washington

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Offered

11.2.3 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Expeditors International of Washington News

11.3 Kuehne + Nagel

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Product Offered

11.3.3 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Kuehne + Nagel News

11.4 Nippon Express

