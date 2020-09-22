COVID-19 Impact on Forehead Thermometer Market Show at 4.9% CAGR to 2025

Global Forehead Thermometer Market Growth 2020-2025

Forehead thermometer is a type of infrared thermometer that is easy used to measure baby body temperature or others’. It is usually touch-free.

Forehead thermometer is mainly classified into two types: non-contact type, contact type.

According to this study, over the next five years the Forehead Thermometer market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 119.5 million by 2025, from $ 98.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Forehead Thermometer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forehead Thermometer market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Braun, Omron, Microlife, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Radiant, GEON Corp, Dongdixin, Rossmax, AViTA, Innovo, Oricom, Vive Health, Briggs Healthcare, SAMICO, Exergen Corp, American Diagnostic Corp, Tecnimed srl, Hill-Rom

This study considers the Forehead Thermometer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Non-contact Type

Contact Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Home Use

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Forehead Thermometer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Forehead Thermometer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Forehead Thermometer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Forehead Thermometer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Forehead Thermometer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Forehead Thermometer by Company

4 Forehead Thermometer by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Forehead Thermometer Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

