COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Supply Chain Market Grow at a CAGR of 9.0% During the Forecast Period 2020- 2025

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Supply Chain market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2675.1 million by 2025, from $ 1893.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Supply Chain business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Supply Chain market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: McKesson, BluJay Solutions, SAP SE, Infor, HighJump, Oracle Corporation, TECSYS, Manhattan Associates, Kinaxis, JDA, Jump Technologies, LogiTag Systems

This study considers the Healthcare Supply Chain value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Supply Chain market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Supply Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Supply Chain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Supply Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Healthcare Supply Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Healthcare Supply Chain by Players

4 Healthcare Supply Chain by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 McKesson

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Product Offered

11.1.3 McKesson Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 McKesson News

11.2 BluJay Solutions

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Product Offered

11.2.3 BluJay Solutions Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 BluJay Solutions News

11.3 SAP SE

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Product Offered

11.3.3 SAP SE Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAP SE News

11.4 Infor

