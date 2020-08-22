Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Agricultural Disinfectants Market market.

The global agricultural disinfectants market report has been segmented on the basis of type, forms, application, end use, and region.

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market: Overview

Agricultural disinfectants are primarily used to protect crops and livestock from microorganisms such as fungi, virus, and bacteria. These are accessible in numerous forms such as powder, liquid, and others including granules and gel.

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market: Dynamics

The global agricultural disinfectants market is driven by factors such as increasing need to remove harmful organisms to safeguard food security along with growing demand for animal products. In addition, increasing usage of powerful disinfectants and growing demand for better crop quality are some factors expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing importance of agricultural disinfectants to ensure crop protection, reduce operating cost, adhering to regulatory requirements, and improving performance are some factors anticipated to drive the global agricultural disinfectants market in the near future. Also, emergence of greenhouse vegetable production and vertical farming coupled with growing demand for improvement in crop yields are some factors estimated to drive growth of the target market. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives, growing awareness and usage of modern techniques for convenience and safety are some factors expected to fuel growth of the global market.

However, lack of awareness and harmful effects of disinfectants are some major factor that may restraint growth of the target market to a certain extent.

In 2017, World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the food industry and farmers to stop the routine use of antibiotics to promote growth and prevent disease in healthy animals

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the quaternary ammonium compounds & phenols segment is projected to hold major market share in the global market.

Among the forms segments, the liquid segment is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the land segment is anticipated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Among the end use segments, the livestock farms segment is expected to account for higher revenue shares in the global market.

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market: Region Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific accounted for the high revenue share in the global market. This is primarily due to increasing demand for animal products and growth in the research and development activities to improve efficiency and quality of the disinfectants. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the significance of alternative farming, government initiatives and investments, along with the requirement of high-quality agricultural production are some major factors driving growth of the target market in the region.

The market in North America is anticipated to grow gradually over the forecast period with growing demand for quality meat products. In addition, increasing demand for organic crops and government regulation on antibiotics regarding animal feed are some factors expected to drive growth of the target market in the region.

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Hypochlorites & halogens

Quaternary ammonium compounds & phenols

Oxidizing agents & aldehydes

Others (alcohols and acids)

Segmentation by Forms:

Liquid

Powder

Others (Gel, Granules)

Segmentation by Application:

Land

Water Sanitizing

Aerial

Segmentation by End Use:

Agricultural Farms

Livestock Farms

