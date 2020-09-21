Global Dialyzer Market was valued at approximately USD 2.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.37 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dialyzer market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the dialyzer market on a global and regional level. The study highlights historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the dialyzer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the dialyzer market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for dialyzer market was valued at approximately USD 2.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.37 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Dialyzer is a medical device which replaces the function of kidney by removing excessive water and metabolic waste products from blood. Worldwide demand for dialyzer market is growing at a rapid pace. According to the reports of WHO, about 1.8 million people died due to kidney failure in 2016. It is estimated that around 5-10 million people will die due to kidney failure annually. Global demand for dialyzer market is expected to be driven by rise in the incidence of renal disease mostly end-stage renal disease (ESRD), diabetes, and hypertension. Also, lack of availability of kidneys for transplantation, growing aging population, and growing kidney failures among working population due to adulteration of food, poor lifestyle are further responsible for driving dialyzer market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population, low acceptance of patients for kidney transplantation, increase in consumable disposable income, and tremendous growth of healthcare infrastructure are some factors which are fueling global dialyzer market. Additionally, wide adoption of advanced technology and launch of new and innovative dialyzer products, are some drivers attributing to the growth of dialyzer market. Moreover, enormous rise in population and increasing government initiatives with huge opportunities in emerging economies are factors responsible for driving this market. However, increase in cost of dialyzer and stringent regulatory requirements, rising complications and risks during the process of hemodialysis, low awareness among people, and increase in reuse of dialyzers are likely to hinder the growth of global dialyzer market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Among this segment, peritoneal dialysis accounted for about 90% of market share in 2018. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in adult population as well as in geriatric population, increase is renal diseases, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are major factors responsible for dominance of peritoneal dialysis in this segment.

Based on products, the market is segmented into equipment and consumables. Further equipment are bifurcated into dialysis machines and water treatment systems. Consumables are bifurcated into catheters, access products, and dialyzers. Among them, equipment segment dominated the product and service segment. Dialysis machines accounted for the major share in this segment. Low acceptance of patients for kidney transplantation and technological advancements are some factors responsible for growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the segment is bifurcated into in-center dialysis and home care dialysis. In-center dialysis segment dominated the global dialyzer market in 2017 in terms of revenue which contributed around four-fifth of the market. Reasons for this segment to dominate the market are availability of trained and experienced staff in dialysis centers to serve patients in adequate manner, availability of advanced technology, and growing number of hospitals in emerging countries.

At regional level, North America dominated the global dialyzer market in 2017 owing to the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain this trend for the coming forecast period. This is due to rising cases of ESRD (End stage renal disease), hypertension and diabetes. Also rising disposable income, growing awareness among people, complications due to kidney transplantation, and lack of availability of kidney for transplantation are some of the factors which are driving the North American market. About 666,000 Americans have kidney failure per year, and among them more than 460,000 individuals are on dialysis and roughly 180,000 people go for kidney transplantation thus fueling the dialyzer market in America. Presence of prominent players who are technologically upgraded and are using high marketing strategies are responsible for fueling dialyzer market in forecast timeframe. Significant rise of investments in research and development by companies is one of the main reasons for North America to dominate the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be growing at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Reason behind it is initiatives taken by the government to develop new dialysis facilities, rising awareness about new dialysis treatment among people, and increasing number of health care centers across Asia Pacific. Rise in population, increasing kidney failures due to lack of pure drinking water, inadequate access to optimal sanitation are some factors contributing to the growth of market in Asia Pacific. Studies find that people living below poverty line face problem of kidney failures and the emerging economies like India and China have large number of people living below poverty line.

Some of the key players in dialyzer market are Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care, B Braun Melsungen, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Nipro Corporation, JMS Co. Ltd., Asahi Kase Corporation, and Toray Medical Co. Ltd., among others.

Global Dialyzer Market: Type Segment Analysis

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

Global Dialyzer Market: Product Segment Analysis

Equipment

Dialysis machines

Water treatment systems

Consumables

Catheters

Access products

Dialyzers

Global Dialyzer Market: End user segment Analysis

In-center dialysis

Home care dialysis

Others.

Global Dialyzer Market: Region wise Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

