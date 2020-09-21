Global Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 83.4 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 139.06 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.62% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Endotracheal tube securement devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the endotracheal tube securement devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the endotracheal tube securement devices market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for endotracheal tube securement devices market was valued at approximately USD 83.4 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 139.06 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.62% between 2019 and 2025.

Endotracheal intubation is the placement of a tube through the nose or mouth into the trachea and must be secured with a device to stop motion as accidental tube slippage can injure the patient internally. These skin-friendly securing systems should be produced of lightweight material that may be soft for patients with delicate skin. Recently, these systems are being made with latex-free material to minimize any side effects due to extended use of securing equipment and to prevent the use of any adhesives that might touch the face. The rise in hospitalization instances and the rise in lifestyle disease incidence are driving the development of the market for endotracheal tube securing instruments. Also boosting market growth is due to the increase in geriatric population and the increase in healthcare spending. In some nations, however, financial restrictions and a rigorous approval process hamper the market growth.

Based on type, the endotracheal tube securement devices market is segmented into tracheal intubation stabilization device, and others. Among the product segment, tracheal intubation stabilization device product segment is most commonly used as it is commonly available and has minimum side-effects as compared to other segments.

Application segment of tracheal intubation stabilization device market is further divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic laboratories and others. Hospitals application segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to more preference for hospitals by the patients.

Geographically, North America was found to have the largest share of the endotracheal tube securement devices market due to increased awareness of health care, high incidence of diseases, and high diagnostic rates. This was followed by Europe contributing to the second-largest share of the endotracheal tube securement devices due to growing research and development. Nevertheless, Asian countries are likely to be the fastest growing due to improved awareness, increased personal care and hygiene, improved diagnostic rates, progressive application of improved methods, increased disposable income, and development of health care infrastructure. Asia Pacific is followed by Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Another factor expected to boost the growth of the endotracheal tube securement devices sector is increasing geriatric population.

Some of the key players in endotracheal tube securement devices market include B. Braun Melsungen, C. R. Bard, Convatec, M. C. Johnson Company, Merit Medical Systems, 3M Company, Baxter International, Centurion Medical Products, Medtronic, and Smiths Group, among others.

