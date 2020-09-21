Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market was valued at approximately USD 130 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 203 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Invasive Glucose Meter market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-Invasive Glucose Meter market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the non-invasive glucose meter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the non-invasive glucose meter market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the non-invasive glucose meter market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for non-invasive glucose meter market was valued at approximately USD 130 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 203 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Worldwide demand for minimal invasive devices is growing at a rapid pace. Global demand for non-invasive glucose meter is expected to be driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe owing to changing lifestyle habits, sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, changing eating habits, genetic factors, etc. Continuous glucose monitoring has become an utmost importance in diabetic population in order to avoid high blood glucose levels and related complexities. Additionally, increasing preference for non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring, growing health awareness, and wide adoption of technologically advanced products are expected to be major factors attributing to the growth of non-invasive glucose meter market. However, high prices of non-invasive glucose meter and stringent regulatory requirements may act as a restraint for non-invasive glucose meter market growth. Emerging countries and increasing geriatric population are expected to bring new growth opportunities for non-invasive glucose meter market.

Based on type, the market is segmented into wearable device, handheld, and other types. Handheld type segment held the largest market share in 2018 whereas the wearable device type segment is expected witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wearable devices offer continuous glucose monitoring and can be used without any inconvenience by the user thus promoting the growth rate of the market in the coming years.

Based on technology, market is segmented into Raman Spectroscopy, Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS), Photo-acoustic Spectroscopy (PA), Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Mid -Infrared Spectroscopy (Mid-IRS) and Other Technologies.

Hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and others are the end-users of the non-invasive glucose meter market. Hospitals and clinics end-user segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to the growing adoption of cutting edge products to deliver advanced health care services to patients and availability of large patient pool. Home care settings end-user segment is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global non-invasive glucose meter market and accounted for almost 42% market share in 2018. North America region is projected to lead the market over the forecast period with growth mostly concentrated in the U.S. market. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing geriatric population, presence of major manufacturers in this region are major factors that attribute to largest revenue share. Europe was the second largest non-invasive glucose meter market in 2018 globally. Favorable reimbursement policies, surge in demand for cutting edge non-invasive products for continuous glucose monitoring, increasing diabetic population base are other major factors driving the demand for non-invasive glucose meter in Europe. Asia Pacific is estimated to be growing at the highest CAGR in the coming years. Rapid growth in this region is attributable to increasing diabetic population, growing health awareness among patients, growth in geriatric population in emerging economies like China and India, etc. Latin America is projected to grow moderately, however poor healthcare infrastructure in the Middle East and Africa will lead to slow market growth.

Some of the key players in non-invasive glucose meter market include Animas Technologies, Abbott, Life Scan, Bayer Healthcare, Pendragon Medical, Cercacor, Biophotonic Corporation, DexCom, OrSense, MediWise, Integrity Applications Incorporate, Cnoga Care, Roche Diagnostics and Nemaura Medical Inc. among others.

Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market: By Type

Wearable Device

Handheld

Other Types

Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market: By Technology

Raman Spectroscopy

Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)

Photo-acoustic Spectroscopy (PA)

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Mid -Infrared Spectroscopy (Mid-IRS)

Other Technologies

Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market: By End-User

Hospitals and clinics

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Non-Invasive Glucose Meter in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580