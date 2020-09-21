Global Citric Acid Market is anticipated to reach approximately USD 3.83 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.9% between 2019 and 2025. Citric acid is an organic acid that occurs naturally in fruits. It is an intermediate that comes in the citric acid cycle which occurs in the metabolism of all aerobic creatures.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Citric Acid market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Citric Acid market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the citric acid market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the citric acid market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the citric acid market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for the citric acid market is anticipated to reach approximately USD 3.83 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Citric acid is an organic acid that occurs naturally in fruits. It is an intermediate that comes in the citric acid cycle which occurs in the metabolism of all aerobic creatures. Around a million tons of citric acid is manufactured every year due to its wide application in various end-use industries.

The high demand from the food and beverage industry is one of the major factors that is stimulating the growth of the market in the forecast period. The consumers prefer products that consist of plant-based natural ingredients due to increase in the numerous health-related issues. Citric acid is also widely used in the cleaning products as there is a ban on the usage of phosphate in various regions which is likely to support the market growth in the upcoming period. The key players in the market are making various developments. Various research and development activities are being carried out by the major players which are supporting the market growth in the forecast period. However, excess consumption of the citric acid can have adverse effects on the health which may act as one of the major challenges in the market growth. On the other hand, the rise in the pharmaceutical industry is providing various opportunities for the market to grow in the upcoming period.

Europe is one of the largest consumers of citric acid as the region has high growth in the food and beverage sector, which is supporting the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the rise in the pharmaceutical industry in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global market include Tate & Lyle plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pfizer Inc., and Gadot Biochemical.

Global Citric Acid Market: Form Segment Analysis

Anhydrous

Liquid

Global Citric Acid Market: Application Segment Analysis

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Cosmetics

Others

Global Citric Acid Market: Function Segment Analysis

Acidulant

Antioxidant

Preservative

Sequestrant

Global Citric Acid Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

