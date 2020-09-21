Global X-ray diffractometer Market was valued at approximately USD 523 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 716.5 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the X-ray Diffractometer market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the X-ray diffractometer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the X-ray diffractometer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

As per the report, the global demand for X-ray diffractometer market was valued at approximately USD 523 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 716.5 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Global demand for X-ray diffractometer market is expected to be driven by the efficiency and mobility of portable XRD analyzers. Additionally, various benefits offered by X-ray powder diffraction technique such as better depth profiling, high sensitivity, and increased reliability is expected to drive global X-ray diffractometer market. Moreover, operational procedure of X-ray powder diffractometer is convenient, as it has lower maintenance cost and effective resolution and it can be used both qualitatively and quantitatively in a wide range of application. Also the development of novel X-ray for remote application, adoption of advanced and innovative technology, rising consumable disposable income, significant rise in geriatric population, increasing awareness among people, and active role of distribution channels are estimated to drive the global X-ray diffractometer market. Growing demand for XRD from pharmaceutical sector for development of new drug and quality control are the major factors driving growth of the X-ray diffraction (XRD) market. However, lower peak resolution, high cost, size limitation, and more accuracy for measurement of large crystalline structures rather than small ones can also limit the growth of market. Emerging countries which have high untapped market are expected to bring new growth avenues for X-ray diffractometer market in coming days.

Based on type, X-ray diffractometer market is segmented into powder XRD and single-crystal XRD. Among them, X-ray powder XRD diffraction segment contributed the highest revenue share contribution as compared to single-crystal XRD; it is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Simplicity of sample preparation, rapidity of measurement, and straight forward data interpretation are some factors due to which powder XRD dominated the segment.

Based on application, X-ray diffractometer market is bifurcated into pharma, biotech, chemical, scientific research institutes, and others. Among them, pharma segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2018. Active role of distribution channels and growing technological advancements are some of the factors which are fueling pharma segment.

North America dominated the global diffractometer market and accounted for huge market share in 2018. North America region is projected to lead the market over the forecast period with progress mostly focused in the U.S. market. Increasing number of geriatric population, significant updates and improvements in the market, improvement in distribution channels are factors driving the X-ray diffractometer market in this region. Europe was the second largest X-ray diffractometer market in 2018 globally. Advancement in technology and growing health care facilities trigger European market growth. Asia Pacific is estimated to be growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth is attributable to increasing aging population, growing consumable disposable income, and increasing awareness among people in this region. Also, there are huge opportunities for X-ray diffractometer market due to large volume of untapped market in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some of the key players in global diffractometer market include Panalytical, Innox-X, ThermoFisher, Persee, Bruker, Rigaku, Shimadzu, Hao Yuan Instrument, Agilent, and Tongda, among others.

