Global Occlusion Devices Market expected to generate around USD 3,372 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 5.27% between 2019 and 2025. Occlusion devices are commonly used in cardiology for correcting the conditions caused by blood flow blockages in coronary arteries.

Occlusion Devices Market by Product (Occlusion Removal Devices, Embolization Devices, and Support Devices,), by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Others), and by Application (Neurology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Peripheral Vascular Diseases, Oncology, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the occlusion devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the occlusion devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the occlusion devices market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the occlusion devices market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the occlusion devices market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the occlusion devices market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the occlusion devices market by segmenting it based on the product, end-user, application, and region. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players operating in the global occlusion devices market are Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics, Cardinal Health, Avinger, Asahi Intecc, Edwards Lifesciences, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Cook Group, B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Meril Life Sciences, Biosensors International, MicroPort Scientific, Elixir Medical, Kyoto Medical Planning, and Boston Scientific.

This report segments the global occlusion devices market into:

Global Occlusion Devices Market: By Product

Occlusion Removal Devices

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Suction and Aspiration Devices

Stent Retrievers

Coil Retrievers

Embolization Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Tubal Occlusion Devices

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Global Occlusion Devices Market: By End-User

Clinics and Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Global Occlusion Devices Market: By Application

Neurology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Urology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Oncology

Others

Global Occlusion Devices Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

