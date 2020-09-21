Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Specialty Fats market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the specialty fats market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (K Tons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the specialty fats market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the specialty fats market on a global level.

As per the report, the global specialty fats market was valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.8 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Specialty fats are a group of fats that require additional hydrolysis techniques. They are useful in a full range of food products such as bakery products, milk products, and non-dairy toppings, for which exact physical features are required to make them appropriate for defined purpose. Many specialty fats should be added to or partly or even totally substituted by cocoa butter (CB). The steep melting behavior in your mouth provides a cooling effect without an oily impression is very crucial for good cocoa butter replacement fats. In order to obtain this, the fat needs to be firm at room temperature, smooth, quick to melt.

Specialty fats are widely used in chocolates & confectioneries, processed foods, bakery products, dairy products, and other various food products. Developed regions such as the North America and Europe have experienced growth in the production and demand of processed food, primarily bakery products, and this has been a major driving factor for the global specialty fats market. Increasing awareness about the consumption of good fats is likely to create more opportunities for global specialty fats market. Also, increasing consumption and demand for foods and beverages is likely to raise the demand of the global specialty fats market.

The global specialty fats market is classified into type, application, and region. By type, the global specialty fats market is segmented into cocoa butter substitutes, creaming fats, butter, margarine, lauric fats, anhydrous fats, shortening, and others. By application, the global specialty fats market is segmented into household, restaurant, and industry. Shifting taste preferences has resulted in producers broadening their range of products and providing innovative products at lower prices eventually increasing the demand for specialty fats in household and restaurant applications.

Europe has the largest market share in global specialty fats market and is anticipated to be a major market for specialty fats over the forecasted period. Regulated supply of cocoa butter and enhanced demand for chocolates worldwide are the prominent drivers for the growth of specialty fats market. North America is the second largest specialty fats market globally. Growing attention being paid to the benefits of good fatty acid consumption and rising consumer preferences for natural products will boost the growth of specialty fats market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecasted period. Growing food and beverage industry has significantly boosted the demand for value added ingredients eventually adding up to the growth of global specialty fats market. The Middle East and Africa accounted for lower proportion of global specialty fats market. However, increased consumption of processed food such as bakery products is expected to drive the demand for specialty fats in the Middle East and Africa region.

Some of the key players in speciality fats market include Cargill, AAK AB, Wilmar, Mewah Group, Fuji Oil, IOI Group, Musim Mas, Archer Daniels Midland, ISF, and Bunge.

Global Specialty Fats Market: Type Segment Analysis

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Creaming Fats

Butter

Margarine

Lauric Fats

Anhydrous Fats

Shortenings

Others

Global Specialty Fats Market: Application Segment Analysis

Household

Restaurant

Industry

Global Specialty Fats Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

